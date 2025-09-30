SUICIDE SQUAD: Hot Toys Reveals New Harley Quinn Figure (But Fans Are Divided On Margot Robbie Likeness)

Hot Toys has revealed two new 1/6th scale figures based on Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn, though many fans are questioning whether the company has successfully replicated Margot Robbie's likeness.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Suicide Squad

Next year marks Suicide Squad's 10th anniversary, and Hot Toys is releasing two new Harley Quinn figures based on the character's iconic look in David Ayer's 2016 DCEU movie. 

The costume is spot on, while a lot of work has clearly been put into faithfully recreating Harley's body (some shots are verging on NSFW). However, fans and collectors are divided on whether the Hong Kong-based company has successfully captured Margot Robbie's likeness. 

There are two versions of the figure; the "Artisan" Harley Quinn has real hair, and arguably looks more like a cosplayer than the Barbie star.

However, the one with sculpted hair bears a closer resemblance to the actress who also played Joker's Puddin' in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Suicide Squad.

The hope is that Robbie will reprise the role of Harley Quinn in the DCU, especially since she worked with Gunn on the latter movie. He's made room for his friends and family in projects like Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker, so it's hard to believe he'd lose Robbie. 

Last month, Robbie confirmed that she has "heard nothing" from James Gunn about potentially returning as Harley Quinn. She added, "You can’t get sick of Harley. I love her so deeply. I always had high hopes for her like Batman. A character that loves on long after I’ve had a go at it."

You can take a closer look at both versions of this Harley Quinn 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure in the Instagram galleries below. We've also included the official product description for this latest Suicide Squad collectable. 

This collectible figure features a screen-accurate head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs. The Artisan Edition features meticulously implanted blonde hair with blue and pink colored pigtails made of wool material, elevating the figure's realism. The newly developed body, made from silicone material, features a seamless design throughout and a specialized metal armature inside that allows for a wide range of articulation. Its body shape beautifully enhances the character’s feminine curves, and it's intricately detailed with tattoos.

Harley Quinn’s costume is a masterful replica, featuring her finely tailored T-shirt, baseball jacket, holster strap, hot pants and fishnet tights. Her high heels, belt, choker, and bracelets are recreated with meticulous detail, capturing the character’s iconic look from the film. Her weaponry includes a baseball bat, a mallet, and a revolver pistol with two speed loaders. The set includes a heart and a sword, allowing fans to recreate the scene in which Harley Quinn uses the Soultaker Sword to cut out Enchantress’s heart.

It also comes with a handbag and a figure base with glass shard details, allowing fans to recreate the scene where Harley breaks the glass window of a storefront display to steal a purse.

DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/30/2025, 5:55 AM
Looks more like that other hot blonde villain in Gotham

User Comment Image
TheDpool
TheDpool - 9/30/2025, 6:13 AM
The sculptor worked from memory.
Demigods
Demigods - 9/30/2025, 6:16 AM
It actually looks like that cosplayer that does a great job of looking like Margot Robbie (I couldn’t find her name with a 2 minute search and gave up)
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 9/30/2025, 6:18 AM
Is it an absolute, 100% bullseye likeness? No. Nonetheless, pretty darn close IMO. No complaints for my tastes.

Besides, it's worlds better and more accurate than that unfortunate Sasha Calle/Supergirl figure that looked more like Tom Holland. 🤨

