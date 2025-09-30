SUICIDE SQUAD: Hot Toys Reveals New Harley Quinn Figure (But Fans Are Divided On Margot Robbie Likeness)

Next year marks Suicide Squad's 10th anniversary, and Hot Toys is releasing two new Harley Quinn figures based on the character's iconic look in David Ayer's 2016 DCEU movie.

The costume is spot on, while a lot of work has clearly been put into faithfully recreating Harley's body (some shots are verging on NSFW). However, fans and collectors are divided on whether the Hong Kong-based company has successfully captured Margot Robbie's likeness.

There are two versions of the figure; the "Artisan" Harley Quinn has real hair, and arguably looks more like a cosplayer than the Barbie star.

However, the one with sculpted hair bears a closer resemblance to the actress who also played Joker's Puddin' in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Suicide Squad.

The hope is that Robbie will reprise the role of Harley Quinn in the DCU, especially since she worked with Gunn on the latter movie. He's made room for his friends and family in projects like Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker, so it's hard to believe he'd lose Robbie.

Last month, Robbie confirmed that she has "heard nothing" from James Gunn about potentially returning as Harley Quinn. She added, "You can’t get sick of Harley. I love her so deeply. I always had high hopes for her like Batman. A character that loves on long after I’ve had a go at it."

You can take a closer look at both versions of this Harley Quinn 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure in the Instagram galleries below. We've also included the official product description for this latest Suicide Squad collectable.