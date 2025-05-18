Jai Courtney Reveals He Recently Chatted With James Gunn About Captain Boomerang's Potential Return

For many comic book fans, Jai Courtney's Boomerang was the best part of 2016's Suicide Squad. Unfortunately, the character met his demise in the opening batlle of 2021's The Suicide Squad.

However, recent footage from Peacemaker season 2 and Superman have revealed that the DCU seems keen on exploring the concept of pocket dimensions.

Looks like Superman is flying through a pocket dimension here 👀#Superman pic.twitter.com/LoVh82Xzw6 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 16, 2025

In fact, at the end of the Peacemaker season 2 trailer, John Cena's Christopher Smith meets his other-dimensional doppelganger.

So could something similar be in store for Jai Courtney's Boomerang in the near future?

While out promoting his new horror survival film Dangerous Animals at Cannes, Courtney revealed that he's recently had a conversation with James Gunn about returning as the boomerang-wielding member of Flash's Rogues.

Retelling a conversation with Gunn, Courtney stated, "I was like, ‘Come on, man. Boomerang is cool,’” Courtney told Variety about when he pleaded his case for Boomerang to return.

“And James is like, ‘You know these rules don’t really apply. Just because he dies here doesn’t mean it’s gone forever, right?’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’ So I have hope. Somewhere in the back of my mind, there’s a prayer that we’ll see more of Boomerang one day."

Where does Courtney's Boomerang rank on the list of DCEU characters that you'd like to see crossover into the DCU?

DCEU characters already confirmed to have survived the switch in studio leadership include Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Peacemaker (John Cena), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), Weasel (Sean Gunn), and Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña).

At NYCC 2024 last year, Gunn provided his most recent explanation of how DCEU canon connects to the DCU.

James Gunn on how the DCEU is canon to the DCU:



"We learn that other things that have happened in the past in other media have still happened." pic.twitter.com/9PNn2kHdoU — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) October 19, 2024

However, Gunn seems to still be figuring out the particulars of this idea, as some of his other social media responses have contradicted previous statements.

While these are fun concepts to think about, the most important task at the moment for Gunn and the DC Studios is to make sure that Superman is a success and that the DCU gets off on the right foot.

Stay tuned to CBM for future updates as we look forward to seeing how the concept of pocket dimensions plays out and see what similarities and differences the DCU's take on multiple realities shares with what Kevin Feige and co. are currently cooking up with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.