THE SUICIDE SQUAD: Margot Robbie Returns As Harley Quinn...For An Ultra-Realistic Hot Toys Action Figure

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn (alongside veteran producer Peter Safran) is in the process of creating the new DCU, with Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker season 2, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow all set to usher in a new era of storytelling.

Oddly, both Creature Commandos and Peacemaker feature characters from the DCEU; Gunn has said this is a reboot and claimed that what happened before doesn't count...which is fine, but when it's the same actors playing them, the waters are somewhat muddied.

One actor many fans hope does get another chance is Margot Robbie. In Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, she stole the show as Harley Quinn and it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the fan-favourite anti-hero.

The last time we saw Robbie's Harley was in 2021's The Suicide Squad - written and directed by Gunn - and we now have a new Hot Toys 1/6th scale action figure based on her appearance in the DC Comics adaptation.

Why is this being released now? We're guessing it has something to do with the fact it's one of Hot Toys' highly-coveted "Artisan" figures. Because of that, it's limited to only 3000 pieces worldwide.

Here's the official description for this shockingly lifelike Harley Quinn:

The beautifully-crafted 1/6th scale Harley Quinn figure features a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a special gothic makeup accented by her smudged sharp red eyeliner and those luscious black lips look. Exquisitely employed with hair implantation technique using wool material, Harley Quinn’s signature hair style is perfectly replicated. As the blonde hair makes a striking contrast to the black and red pigtails on each side of her head, the untamed hairstyle serves to highlight her madly refined facial features. Adorning her tattooed body is an attention-grabbing fashion statement consists of a cropped jacket, a camisole and tight pants made of black and red panels, completed by a pair of heeled lace-up boots. The figure also includes weapons and accessories such as a rocket launcher, a spear gifted by Javelin, a pistol, a duffle bag, a pair of aviator goggles, a neck choker and a display base.

This figure won't be easy to come by and it certainly won't be cheap! Hot Toys has released several versions of Harley Quinn over the years, though this is by far the most realistic and, for many fans, it boasts her best on-screen costume design.

Take a closer look at the figure in the Instagram gallery below.