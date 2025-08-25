New Photos Of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Costume From AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Have Been Revealed

New Photos Of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Costume From AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Have Been Revealed

Never-before-seen photos of Elizabeth Olsen suited up as the Scarlet Witch in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron have been revealed, and they put the spotlight on her final suit from the movie. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2025 10:08 AM EST

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier's post-credits scene, we learned that HYDRA had used Loki's sceptre to create Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision later revealed that their use of the Mind Stone simply unlocked what was already there in Wanda Maximoff. However,  in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the twins were introduced as antagonists (with 20th Century Fox holding the rights to the X-Men franchise at the time, they served Ultron, not Magneto). 

Just like their comic book counterparts, Wanda and Pietro ultimately saw the error of their ways and joined the ranks of The Avengers. Quicksilver sacrificed his life to save Hawkeye, but the Scarlet Witch suited up as part of Captain America and Black Widow's new team. 

Thanks to X fan account @wandasattorney, we have some never-before-seen shots of Elizabeth Olsen suited up as the Scarlet Witch. This costume didn't carry over from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Captain America: Civil War, but remains a popular look for the character. 

Last September, Jimmy Kimmel caught up with Elizabeth Olsen and asked if the hero-turned-villain really is dead. "I think so. I assume as much. Yeah, and there was a red light of explosive energy. I think I'm dead," she replied. "I would beg to leave a window open. I had so much fun doing these movies. I would like to figure out how to cleverly be undead."

"We need to find the smartest writers to figure out how to make this all make sense. I'm open to ideas," Olsen added.

In the same conversation, Kimmel put it to the His Three Daughters star that the Scarlet Witch is arguably more powerful than Thor. "I think I am. I think theory has it that Wanda could beat him," she acknowledged. "I don't know...I've never played with the hammer, I don't think...yet. I don't know if that's happened actually. I think I could probably somehow manipulate and go inside his body to do the same thing he does."

The expectation is that Wanda will return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially as an unwitting pawn in Doctor Doom's mission to "save" the Multiverse. Olsen's role in those movies hasn't been confirmed, and it's possibly being saved as a surprise in the two-part Multiverse Saga finale.

Check out these new shots from Avengers: Age of Ultron in the X posts below. 

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson On If There Were Hard Feeling Sharing Quicksilver With Evan Peters
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson On If There Were Hard Feeling Sharing Quicksilver With Evan Peters
MARVEL'S AVENGERS Will Finally Add Spider-Man To The Game This Month In With Great Power Hero Event
Recommended For You:

MARVEL'S AVENGERS Will Finally Add Spider-Man To The Game This Month In "With Great Power" Hero Event

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/25/2025, 10:58 AM
Marvel Studios and I hold ALL the Cards and Box Office Records. I don't lose sleep over your DCU 600 Million Superman winning in 2025.

2025 was Terrible Year for All Comic Movies. I already moved on to 2026 with Spider-Man, Hulk, Punisher and Avengers: Doomsday in my hand.

You have DCU Supergirl and Clay face.

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 8/25/2025, 11:04 AM
@AllsGood - Monday Troll DC living rent free with you keeping it alive.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/25/2025, 11:08 AM
@Matador -
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2025, 11:13 AM
@AllsGood - I can't wait to hear your pivot and goalpost moves once Spider-Man underperforms. You couldn't praise Superman for winning and having the best DC box office performance since The Batman (three years ago) and before that [frick]ing Aquaman. Instead you're a whiny baby because they didn't make the most money and your beloved Marvel can't even do a CBM right without a bunch of cameos and nostalgia bait.

Matador
Matador - 8/25/2025, 11:14 AM
@AllsGood - LOL you took that as an insult thought you were just a proud troll.
ferf
ferf - 8/25/2025, 11:14 AM
@AllsGood - what’s your reaction when supergirl and clayface are both great and profitable and avengers and Spider-Man fail to break even (and suck)?
Matador
Matador - 8/25/2025, 11:00 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2025, 11:03 AM
Lizzie looks good as always but I’m glad they changed to the suit to an extent since i think the coat look worked better…

User Comment Image

Also AOU still remains a solid & underrated film imo!!.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/25/2025, 11:03 AM
I want to see the Quicksilver costume from when they filmed if he made it to the end; but they will never release that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder