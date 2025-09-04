More AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON Never-Before-Seen Costume Photos Show Elizabeth Olsen's Many Scarlet Witch Poses

Captain America: The Winter Soldier's post-credits scene revealed that the remnants of HYDRA had used Loki's sceptre to give Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch their incredible powers (with the intention of using them to kill The Avengers).

WandaVision later revealed that their use of the Mind Stone had unlocked what was already there in Wanda Maximoff. Avengers: Age of Ultron initially used the twins as antagonists, and with 20th Century Fox holding the rights to the X-Men franchise at the time, they served Ultron, not Magneto.

Just like their comic book counterparts, Wanda and Pietro ultimately saw the error of their ways and joined the ranks of The Avengers. Quicksilver sacrificed his life to save Hawkeye, and in tribute to her brother, the Scarlet Witch suited up as part of Captain America and Black Widow's new team.

X account @wandasattorney has today shared another round of never-before-seen shots of Elizabeth Olsen suited up as the Scarlet Witch. This costume didn't carry over from Avengers: Age of Ultron to Captain America: Civil War, but remains a popular look for the character (and the actress looks nothing short of phenomenal).

Olsen can be seen pulling off various superhero poses here, some of which made it into the movie and others which, unfortunately, did not.

"It’s really unusual," the actor previously said of her long-running stint as the MCU's Scarlet Witch. "It’s something that’s been incredible. I assume it’s how people feel when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up."

"And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn. I do feel very lucky that I’ve been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I’d love to keep doing more," Olsen continued. "But the animation thing, I feel like it’s a parallel world. I don’t really know how it intersects with what we do. But I’ve really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

Check out some of these newly surfaced costume photos from Avengers: Age of Ultron in the X posts below.