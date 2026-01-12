LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY Trailer Is More Twisted EVIL DEAD Than Classic Universe Movie Monster

Hot off the record-setting resurrection of Evil Dead Rise, writer and director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling in Lee Cronin's The Mummy.

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace—eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

As we noted on FearHQ.com, the first teaser trailer for The Mummy definitely feels Evil Dead-inspired and is full of terrifying imagery. It's immediately clear that this isn't a "classic" Mummy tale, as it seemingly has more in common with the likes of The Exorcist and Pet Sematary.

Despite talk of negative test screenings, this does look like an effective horror movie. Whether "The Mummy" branding—there were rumours it would be retitled The Resurrected—helps or hurts it remains to be seen.

Talking to IGN, Cronin assured horror fans that, despite what's clearly a bold reimagining, authenticity was still at the forefront of his mind:

"I'd already made those decisions that that was the case. One of the things that I'm really proud of with this movie, and with the people involved with the film as well, is that we have a really authentic Egyptian cast and lots of Arabic language. We've got May Elghety and May Calamawy in the movie, and they play really pivotal roles and have some incredible scenes together, which is some of my favorite stuff. [It took] a lot of learning to direct in a language you don't speak, and then getting into post-production in that language and really understanding – it's an education! "That was a really challenging but exciting thing to take on. But actually, from Ireland through Mexico and all the way back around to Egypt, it's a big cultural melting pot, the movie, but the Egyptian side and that authenticity really mattered to me."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón. The movie is written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

Cronin is supported behind the camera by a team of sterling film artisans, including director of photography Dave Garbett, production designer Nick Bassett, editor Bryan Shaw, costume designer Joanna Eatwell, music by Stephen McKeon and casting by Terri Taylor and Sarah Domeier Lindo.

New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Present, A Wicked/Good Production, A Lee Cronin Film: The Mummy. It opens in theaters on April 17, later this year.