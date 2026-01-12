ONE PIECE: The Straw Hat Pirates Face Off Against The Baroque Works In Full Season 2 Trailer

Netflix's incredibly popular live-action One Piece adaptation returns for its second season on March 10 (the show has already been renewed for a third run), and the streamer has now released a full trailer and some new promo stills for "Into the Grand Line."

The continuing adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew will follow the Straw Hat Pirates as they encounter their most lethal adversaries yet in the form of a secret society of assassins known as the Baroque Works.

The teaser introduces Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

Dastmalchian teased his villainous role during a 2025 interview with CBR.

"I get to be Mr. Galdino," said The Suicide Squad actor. "I get to be Mr. 3. It's so crazy. One Piece is a big deal at my house. My son read every manga. We've watched all the anime, and the live-action is so incredibly well done... staying very reverent to [Eiichiro] Oda's original ideas. What happens when the Straw Hats show up at Little Garden, and how Mr. 3 has been sent by Mr. 0 to take care of business. It's scary in a way that I don't think Season 1 was. Very violent. Incredible visuals."

"The world that they created and we shot down in South Africa was just so incredible," he added. "I'm really excited for people to see -- and I'm nervous, because I care deeply when I get to take on characters like this, who have a very special place in people's hearts. I want to make sure I do it justice, and that I do it right, and I hope people are pleased with the way I brought Mr. 3 to life."

