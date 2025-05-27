DISCUSSION: What Is One Disliked MCU Movie You Actually Like/Don’t Think Deserves The Hate?

DISCUSSION: What Is One Disliked MCU Movie You Actually Like/Don’t Think Deserves The Hate?

While a lot of Marvel Studios' movies have been well-received, there are many others that haven't stuck the landing for people. With that said, what's one disliked MCU film you consider good?

Editorial Opinion
By DanielKlissmman - May 27, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a large tapestry of films (and TV series). Focusing on the big-screen side, since its inception, the ambitious superhero universe has experienced something many other franchises in Hollywood have not: quality consistency. With over 30 films and counting, the MCU has typically enjoyed a healthy amount of critical acclaim, which has allowed it to turn increasingly obscure characters into household names. 

However, not everything has been a bed of roses for Marvel Studios — particularly in recent years. A considerable amount of its theatrical releases have been either divisive or downright critical duds. Yet, it's safe to say we've all experienced this — we watch a movie that's largely disliked, and we find ourselves liking it to an extent... maybe even enjoying it. 

So, I thought it appropriate to ask the question: What's one MCU movie that's disliked/hated, but you actually appreciate? Now, the universe is comprised of 36 films, so picking just one film may be tough. As such, if you feel like it, you can expand your answer to three picks. As a reminder, here are all the MCU films released so far: 

Phase 1:

  • Iron Man (2008)
  • The Incredible Hulk (2008)
  • Iron Man 2 (2010)
  • Thor (2011)
  • Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
  • The Avengers (2012)

Phase 2: 

  • Iron Man 3 (2013)
  • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • Ant-Man (2015)

Phase 3: 

  • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • Doctor Strange (2016)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
  • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
  • Black Panther (2018)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
  • Captain Marvel (2019)
  • Avengers: Endgame (2019)
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Phase 4:

  • Black Widow (2020)
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
  • Eternals (2021)
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
  • Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Phase 5:

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
  • The Marvels (2023)
  • Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
  • Captain America: Brave New World (2025)
  • Thunderbolts* (2025)

To start off, I'll give my three picks (because, yes, I cannot pick only one). First, there's The Incredible Hulk. It captured the essence of the Hulk character perfectly. It portrayed Bruce Banner's turmoil in a way that was faithful to his comic book history, and delivered some of the best action in the MCU so far. 

My second pick is Thor: The Dark World. Is it the best the MCU has to offer? No, but it was a fine Thor adventure that furthered the complicated relationship between the God of Thunder and his brother Loki. One could go as far as to say The Dark World was the movie that made the God of Mischief such a beloved character.

Through Thor and The Avengers, Loki was, for the most part, just a grand villain. The Dark World gave him depth and more relatable aspects that allowed us to connect with him and questionably say, "Hm, maybe the power-hungry, murderous space deity isn't so bad after all."

My third pick is Black Widow. Despite the criticisms directed at it, it was a great film. While some decisions were not the best, it was a gripping story about found family and sisterhood that did justice to Natasha Romanoff. It also introduced Yelena Belova to the MCU, a contribution that, on its own, would bump it up my Marvel Studios ranking. 

To not break the rule of three picks, I'll give an honorable mention: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It didn't have the same charm as the first two Ant-Man movies, but it was pretty fun. Some decisions were questionable, but it was overall a solid entry in Scott Lang's franchise that had fun with the nature of the hero's powers and furthered his family dynamics. 

Now's your turn. What's the one (or, three) unpopular MCU movie that you enjoy? Let me know in the comments. 

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Very Different Look For Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Very Different Look For Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost
MCU Rumor Roundup: A Scarlet Witch Spoiler, Spider-Man's New Suit, Plans For Nova, Mister Sinister And More
Recommended For You:

MCU Rumor Roundup: A Scarlet Witch Spoiler, Spider-Man's New Suit, Plans For Nova, Mister Sinister And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 5/27/2025, 1:32 PM
Iron Man 2 and Dark World are masterpieces compared to virtually everything of the past 5 years. And yes, that includes D&W. No Way Home is good.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 5/27/2025, 2:05 PM
@JacobsLadder - Iron Man 2 is a lot of fun. Plus, it has Rockwell, who damn near stole the movie from RDJ, and that's hard to do.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 5/27/2025, 2:27 PM
@JacobsLadder - I remember people complaining about Iron Man 2 being too much about the Avengers build-up. It literally had 2 short scenes with Nick Fury that were building to Avengers. Thats it.

I loved Iron Man 2.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/27/2025, 1:35 PM
Eternals (Kro sucked, though).
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/27/2025, 1:41 PM
@JoshWilding - that movie is just bad man
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/27/2025, 1:46 PM
@McMurdo - There are things I don’t like (Kro is a horrendously bad villain, Dane Whitman deserved a much bigger role, and there are too many characters), but when it’s good, it’s really good.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 5/27/2025, 1:56 PM
@McMurdo - I thought Druig was the only saving grace in that whole movie. Controlling that little village or whatever was kinda sick lol
Fogs
Fogs - 5/27/2025, 1:35 PM
IM3. I kinda like the Lethal Weapon vibes. And all the armors. And I don't hate the Mandarin Twist as most people do (would be perfect if 'All Hail The King' was the post credits). A flawed, fun movie.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/27/2025, 1:51 PM
@Fogs - if they didnt do the Mandarin twist this movie would have been nowhere near as shit on. Feige and that bate switch comedy bit, thought it was cute for a while then people really started revolting that that shit is not funny especially after selling a movie or a show on the concept of someone being in it. the whole boehner twist from wandavision was another [frick] you fans this is a funny bait and switch. it got old when we want characters to really show up instead of some joke version.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/27/2025, 1:37 PM
Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

I'd probably follow that up with Captain America: Brave New World, and Thor: The Dark World (depending on where these fall in the criticism rankings).


And here is a follow up to that: movies that deserve all or more hate:
1) The Eternals
2) Iron Man 3
3) The Marvels/Thor: Love and Thunder
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2025, 1:40 PM
Captain marvel , iron man three, guardians of galaxy two , avengers infinity war
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/27/2025, 1:41 PM
@dragon316 - forgot eternals
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/27/2025, 1:41 PM
I donn't think The Marvels deserve all the hate. I just watched it again the other day and its a coo lil movie. Not huge and impactful in anyway but I wasnt bored or mad watching it. As well as Eternals and Brave New World. Love and Thunder has its good moments but that movie is a serious let down.

I'll also add that I've never seen Logan all the way through. I always fall sleep somewhere in the middle.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/27/2025, 1:41 PM
Captain America TFA
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/27/2025, 1:42 PM
I don't think many get hate that don't deserve it.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/27/2025, 1:45 PM
@AllsNotGood - "Many." Okay, so which ones DO "get hate that don't deserve it"?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 5/27/2025, 1:42 PM
Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World.

Especially compared to all the crap released post-Endgame and Captain Marvel which was pre-Endgame.
Prettydeadly
Prettydeadly - 5/27/2025, 2:19 PM
@HistoryofMatt - Ironman 3 is the best film in the trilogy. Shane Black nailed it. Such a cool film that is overlooked for whatever reason.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/27/2025, 1:43 PM
Far From Home - (Seems like people turned on this one some time after it came out; aside from the lame Mysterio reveal speech, I liked it immensely.)

Iron Man 3 - (Honestly, I've only seen the niche Internet community ravage this one. Regardless, it's pretty good.)
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/27/2025, 1:43 PM
Phase 1
The Incredible HUlK

Phase 2
Thor: The Dark World

Phase 3
Doctor Strange

Phase 4:
Eternals
Moriakum
Moriakum - 5/27/2025, 1:44 PM
Eternals
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/27/2025, 1:45 PM
Defender Daniel strikes again.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/27/2025, 1:45 PM
Incredible Hulk. Though I don't see that one as hated so much as it's just not as beloved as Iron Man was earlier in the year.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/27/2025, 1:48 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I just rewatched Incredible Hulk the other day. I really like that movie.
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 5/27/2025, 1:45 PM
Quantumania and Eternals. Agatha and Helstrom on the TV end.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/27/2025, 1:47 PM
@TheIronDuck - Never even heard of Helstrom, is that MCU related?
ThorArms
ThorArms - 5/27/2025, 2:01 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Technically, no. The creator said it was it's own seperate thing.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/27/2025, 1:46 PM
I feel like the ones that get hate mostly deserve it. I know this will sound pessimistic, but I actually think there are more that really arent that good that were praised or really successful that dont deserve it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/27/2025, 1:46 PM
The Eternals. It should have been The Winter Soldier of the Infinity Saga. The existence of Celestials is such a big deal but it was forgotten. While Captain America Brave New World addressed Tiamut and Celestial Island it didn't really address Arishem which is the biggest wtf moment to come out of the Multiverse Saga
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/27/2025, 1:47 PM
The honeymoon phase is over after infinity saga. MCU has come back to earth where its stands to reason the only universally like movies will probably be the big tent pole event movies. every movie is not going to make a billion dollars anymore and its going to be a while before fandom and critics stop using a billion dollars as the make or break measure for success. its like the comic books now ironically. not every comic book sales great or garners the greatest critical appraisals but the story continues and they move on to continue to create and hopefully learn from failures. That being said , Brave New Word and Eternals received waaaaaaaay too much hate for how good they actually are. could better decisions have been made in spots yeah for sure, but they did not deserve the panning haters put on them. Im also trying to figure out what was wrong with the Iron Man 2 that got people riled up.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/27/2025, 1:47 PM
User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/27/2025, 1:48 PM
Everything post infinity war has been middling > low quality > trash
bluehank61
bluehank61 - 5/27/2025, 1:48 PM
Thor: Dark World and Age of Ultron.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 5/27/2025, 1:49 PM
Iron Man 2
JimmyGoombas
JimmyGoombas - 5/27/2025, 1:49 PM
I don’t think Eternals is that great a movie, but there was a lot of potential and it felt like Marvel was taking risks. I wish we got more movies like that than the overly processed, generic slop like Brave New World, which I don’t think gets enough hate
ntwrk
ntwrk - 5/27/2025, 1:50 PM
I kind of liked all of them. Even the ones I really like have niggles that I don't enjoy (that A-Force moment in Endgame was cringe inducingly bad). Quantumania is probably the weakest, MODOK was a disappointment. Love & Thunder misused Gorr, and I hoped that the narrative device of it all being Korg's point of view might give way to a better retelling of the actual events, in that he was unreliable narrator. I love Eternals though. Kro wasn't great, in fact he wasn't even needed, but everything else was.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/27/2025, 2:42 PM
@ntwrk - I wish Gorr was utilized more but I enjoyed Bale’s performance.

User Comment Image
Ironbot
Ironbot - 5/27/2025, 1:52 PM
Ugh… this is must be what it’s like to be a fan of the transformers movies, hell this is worse than being a fan of the sequel trilogy. It’s like I’m the only person in the world who still willingly follows the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s absurd. But then again, I shouldn’t be surprised about this considering that these people were never fans of the franchise to begin with when you consider that people trashed on the original avengers movie for no other reason other than the bandwagon effect.
asherman93
asherman93 - 5/27/2025, 2:28 PM
@Ironbot - Sequel trilogy defender here, and I can assure you that I still follow the MCU as well. Most of the post-Infinity Saga has been "meh" at worst.
rychlec
rychlec - 5/27/2025, 1:52 PM
The first 2/3 of Black Widow is solid. It all goes downhill with the floating Red Room.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder