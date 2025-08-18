THE MARVELS Director Nia DaCosta Suggests MCU Sequel Suffered Due To "Lack Of A Really Solid Script"

While speaking about taking the helm of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta mentioned one of the issues she had with the Marvel Studios sequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2025 05:08 PM EST
Filed Under: The Marvels

Despite decent reviews, 2023's The Marvels only ended up taking in just over $200 million worldwide to claim the dubious honor of becoming Marvel Studios' lowest-grossing movie of all time.

The MCU sequel certainly proved to be divisive, but the same could be said of Captain Marvel, and that went on to become a $1 billion smash when it was released back in 2019.

While speaking to THR about taking the helm of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, director Nia DaCosta suggested that the major issue with The Marvels lay with the script.

“Making the 28 Years Later sequel was one of the best filmmaking experiences I’ve had. One of the issues I had with Candyman and Marvels was the lack of a really solid script, which is always gonna just wreak havoc on the whole process. But Alex Garland hands you a script, and you’re like, ‘This is amazing.’ You don’t really have to change it, although I did, I basically asked for more infected. [Laughs.] That was, like, my big contribution.”

“I inherited an amazing cast, then I was given the leeway to cast the rest of the film,” she continued. “There were a couple of locations I inherited. I was given the leeway to develop all the other locations. Some of it overlapped, like the character Samson — Danny and I would collaborate a bit on the look, but at the end of the day, Danny shoots so different from the way I shoot.”

In a separate interview with Deadline from earlier this year, DaCosta revealed that the version of the movie that we saw in theaters was very different to the one she shot.

"They had a date, and they were prepping certain things, and you just have to lean into the process hardcore. The way they make those films is very different to the way, ideally, I would make a film, so you just have to lean into the process and hope for the best. The best didn’t happen this time, but you kind of have to trust in the machine."

"It was interesting because there was a certain point when I was like, ‘Ok, this isn’t going to be the movie that I pitched or even the first version of the movie that I shot’ so I realised that this is now an experience and it’s learning curve and it really makes you stronger as a filmmaker in terms of your ability to navigate."

We haven't seen Carol Danvers or her super-powered pals since, but they are all expected to return for Avengers: Secret Wars (we're still not sure about Doomsday).

"In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The film also stars Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

The Marvels is now available to stream on Disney+ and to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Pimpanzee
Pimpanzee - 8/18/2025, 5:26 PM
These Marvel movies having been good seems to have been dependant on people who aren't there anymore
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 5:26 PM
.......among other things
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/18/2025, 5:29 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Like what?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 5:32 PM
@dagenspear - It starred Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/18/2025, 6:05 PM
@HashTagSwagg - What does that have to do with the quality of the story and character writing?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 6:16 PM
@dagenspear - Hench why i said ".......among other things"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/18/2025, 5:26 PM
You can't have a movie without a script. I'm glad she addressed it and not saying some crap about race or gender. You can cut down your budget if you have a finished script and know exactly what you need, instead of adding a bunch of unfinished cgi and green screen to cut corners
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/18/2025, 5:27 PM
it was the lack of d1c
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/18/2025, 5:28 PM

This movie was TERRIBLE. All those vocal few who say it wasn't really that bad are WRONG.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/18/2025, 5:31 PM
@DocSpock - I enjoyed it for what it was based solely on the enthusiasm of Kamala khan. Which is a thing I can’t believe I ever thought I’d say. As much as I think that character sucks in the comics I have enjoyed her characterization in the MCU. But me and twelve other people can’t make these things a hit.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/18/2025, 5:38 PM
@Oberlin4Prez -

What you said makes perfect sense.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 8/18/2025, 5:28 PM
Yes. It was just the script
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/18/2025, 5:29 PM
I think that's an obvious issue to point to, in regards to a movie that they think doesn't work. It seems, to me, some of these things are weak and messy, lacking direction and a point, the ones that I've seen anyway.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/18/2025, 5:29 PM
It suffered because no one wants this girlboss horseshit anymore
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/18/2025, 6:06 PM
@WalletsClosed - And how is that distinct from the script not being solid?
mountainman
mountainman - 8/18/2025, 5:30 PM
Just like Brave New World, it was incredibly obvious that this movie had been reshoot and studio interferenced to hell. I doubt the original versions of either movie would have been good, but the versions we got weren’t either.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/18/2025, 5:31 PM
They tried to pin this movie's failings on her; no problem with her pointing out the areas that (heavily) contributed to the film's demise.
Android
Android - 8/18/2025, 5:35 PM
@EskimoJ - she's cowriter (which meams she had enough input to beg a writer credit ), on this and candyman ....it IS her fault at least partially .
Android
Android - 8/18/2025, 5:33 PM
YOU COWROTE THIS , What do you mean "oh it didn't have a solid script " and knowing the same situation happened with candyman makes me go "ma'am do you need someone else to write these for you ?"
mountainman
mountainman - 8/18/2025, 5:54 PM
@Android - Go get em Servbot!
RedFury
RedFury - 8/18/2025, 5:38 PM
Good on her for telling it like it is. It has to be incredibly hard as an artist to weigh the positives, and negatives of joining a giant studio machine like Marvel.

On one hand the connections, experience, and money they make is life changing. But in order to have those things they have to sell a bit of their artistic soul and give into the giant machine that is blockbuster films. It's quite the tightrope to walk as an artist I imagine.

I don't know how I would handle that situation myself, so good for her for coming out of it with a lesson learned sort of mindset.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 5:43 PM
Interesting she mentions both The Marvels & Candyman as not having really solid scripts considering she worked on those both with the writing team for The Marvels having done good work on WandaVision and Loki S1 and the latter had Jordan Peele as one of the writers…

Granted even the best of creatives can falter and we know Marvel tends to work on the script even during production or even post for reshoots but I would have thought Peele would work on it until he felt it was truly solid which he might have.

Anyway , I thought The Marvels was decent (hence it could have been better) with the highlight being the chemistry between the 3 leads!!.

User Comment Image
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 8/18/2025, 5:45 PM
It was the Disney ball scene that really killed me
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/18/2025, 5:46 PM
Anyone who says Marvel was a good film i’m judging immediately
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 8/18/2025, 5:48 PM
That they still agreed to sign on and direct. Probably for the money. So get off your high horse, Nia.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 8/18/2025, 5:56 PM
Well, to be fair, the poor acting and DEI and woke shit didn’t really help either.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 8/18/2025, 6:21 PM
@PatientXero - what was DEI and woke about it?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 8/18/2025, 5:57 PM
Don't blame the CATS!

User Comment Image

excuse me, I mean the Flerken.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 8/18/2025, 6:17 PM
Sure, the movie sucked.

But let's not pretend like it wasn't a bad idea from the start.

Yes, let's make a movie with the following 3 characters as leads:

1. Captain Marvel: Played by a highly controversial actress who has a ton of people that hate her based on things she said. Also a character who had a very disappointing first movie that had to trick viewers into seeing it.

2. Ms. Marvel: A character that is hated in the comics and who's D+ show is one of the lowest viewed Marvel shows.

3. A character who made a few brief appearances in WandaVision, who most people didn't even have time to get to like. (Despite being a pretty good character.)

Nope. Those things certainly played no part in The Marvels failing.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 8/18/2025, 6:24 PM
You don’t say?!


lol [frick]ing Marvel..

