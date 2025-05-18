THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson To Play A Monster Of A Mother In New Creature Feature, FAIL-SAFE

THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson To Play A Monster Of A Mother In New Creature Feature, FAIL-SAFE

A feature adaptation of gripping short story Fail-Safe is in the works, with The Marvels star Brie Larson set to play a mother with a monstrous secret...

By MarkCassidy - May 18, 2025
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Academy Award-winning Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has set her next project, a "creature horror film" From Strange Darling director J.T. Mollner, with Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams on board as a producer via FilmNation, WME and CAA.

Based on a short story by Philip Fracassi, Fail-Safe is described as “a modern take on the creature horror film told from the perspective of a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother’s true nature.”

Brian Duffield (No One Will Save You) wrote the screenplay.

“I’m beyond excited to see Brie take on this role – it’s frightening, emotionally charged, and so different from anything she’s done before,” said producer Drew Simon, Infrared President of Production. “The depth and intensity this character demands is immense, and I know Brie’s going to bring something unforgettable to the screen.”

“With Fail-Safe, Brian Duffield has written an absolute powerhouse of a script," added Abrams. "It’s a horror film that is as sweet and moving as it is terrifying. To have JT Mollner in the director’s chair — his Strange Darling blew me away — is a dream come true. Finally, having the limitlessly talented Brie Larson as our star sets up Fail-Safe to be that rare horror film that makes you laugh, feel, and care, before taking you on an absolutely wild ride.”

Mild spoilers follow.

The short story never confirms exactly what type of monster Larson's character becomes, but there are shades of the traditional werewolf transformation. It remains to be seen how close this movie sticks to what happens in the original tale, but we definitely don't see them keeping the ending!

Larson wasn't announced as being part of the initial Avengers: Doomsday line up, but there's a good chance she will return. If not, Carol Danvers will almost certainly feature in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fail-Safe has no confirmed production or release dates, but the project is currently doing the rounds at the Cannes Film Festival, so we may get some more details over the next few days.

For now, have a look at the trailer for Mollner's Strange Darling, which is well worth seeking out if you haven't seen it yet.

"Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer's vicious murder spree."

Strange Darling stars Willa Fitzgerald as the Lady, Kyle Gallner as the Demon, Madisen Beaty as Gale, Bianca Santos as Tanya, Steven Michael Quezada as Pete, Ed Begley Jr. as Frederick, and Barbara Hershey as Genevieve.

KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/18/2025, 1:23 PM
Kinda gives me The Beast vibes with Kit Harrington, the monster being an allegory of the trauma of the kid, will definitely check it out.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/18/2025, 1:24 PM
Also Strange Darling was awesome, so again, definitely checking this out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 1:32 PM
Sounds interesting , will definitely give it a shot!!.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/18/2025, 1:59 PM
She still acting? Hows a wrimkle in time sequel going?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/18/2025, 2:23 PM
Brie's an awesome actress. I'll give this a chance
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/18/2025, 2:27 PM
Pass
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/18/2025, 2:34 PM
Strange Darling was pretty good, not a bad choice.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/18/2025, 2:56 PM
Seems perfect for the role. She seems like a monster of a mother/wife/friend/person.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/18/2025, 3:03 PM
Another BILLION DOLLAR BRIE BOX OFFICE BONANZA is on the way, amirite?

She's been solid gold since Captain Marvel.

View Recorder