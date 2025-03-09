X-MEN: Kelsey Grammer Expected To Return As Beast Despite Recent Jesse Plemons Casting Rumor

While an X-Men reboot is (finally) in development, Marvel Studios has also brought several actors from 20th Century Fox's now defunct franchise back to reprise their respective roles in the MCU.

Most recently, Hugh Jackman returned for Deadpool and Wolverine, and we also saw Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Kelsey Grammar as Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene.

In the stinger, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wakes up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn to find her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), by her side. Rambeau is overcome with joy, but Maria - who is actually this world's Binary - has no idea who she is.

As Monica's confusion grows, a familiar voice asks "how's our patient," and a comic-accurate, fully CGI Hank McCoy, aka Beast, enters the room.

According to a recent rumor, the studio is planning to cast a new actor to play Beast in the reboot (Jesse Plemons is said to be in consideration to play the character), but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Grammer in the role.

According to Daniel Richtman, the Fraiser star will return as Doctor McCoy for one of the upcoming Avengers movies (we're not sure if it'll be Doomsday or Secret Wars).

Grammer has previously confirmed that he has had some "conversations" about reprising the role.

"There's nothing I can talk about," the actor told ComicBook.com late last year "What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost... it wasn't unexpected. There'd be some response, but it was pretty overwhelming, and so there are some conversations."

Though plans are always subject to change in the MCU, it's highly unlikely that Marvel would have reintroduced Beast for just one scene if they didn't intend to bring him back at some point. It was generally assumed that he'd stay on as the MCU's Hank McCoy, but this obviously won't be the case of a new actor - be it Plemons or someone else - is being sought.

Plemons is just the latest actor to be mentioned in connection with one of the main mutant roles in the film. Harris Dickinson (Babygirl, The Iron Claw, Triangle of Sadness) and Jack Champion (Avatar, Scream 6) are reportedly being eyed to play Cyclops, with Stranger Things alum Sadie Sink a likely pick for Jean Grey. We've also heard that The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and DeWanda Wise are on the studio's radar to play Storm. Kitty Pryde and Gambit are also expected to be on the team.

More recently, Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo, Euphoria) has been rumored to be up for Mystique, Julia Butters (The Gray Man, The Fablemans) is said to be in talks to play Pryde, and Margaret Qualley might be on the studio's radar for Rogue.

Last month, we reported on a slightly more out-there rumor that Denzel Washington might be set to play the villain - possibly Magneto.