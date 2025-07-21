Kevin Feige Promises Comic-Accurate X-MEN In Reboot After Confirming Jake Schreier Will Direct The Movie

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the priority is delivering a comic-accurate take on the X-Men in the upcoming reboot, which is now officially being directed by Jake Schreier...

By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2025 05:07 AM EST
Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed in 2019, and comic book fans have been waiting to see the X-Men in the MCU ever since. 

There have been occasional references to mutants (Ms. Marvel and Namor, for example), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine hinted at what might be to come. In those, Marvel Studios put its own, comic book-inspired spin on characters like Professor X, Beast, and Gambit. 

Many of the original big screen X-Men will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but looking beyond that, a full-blown X-Men reboot is in the works and likely to kick off the next Saga of storytelling.

Talking to select press at a roundtable last week, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the biggest way the MCU's X-Men will differ from what we've seen in the past is by embracing the comics in a way filmmaker Bryan Singer never did. 

"There've been more X-Men movies than there were Spidey movies or Fantastic Four movies, so a lot has been done," Feige explained. "But again, because it's because it's almost a comic legacy onto itself, there's so much more to tap into it and there's so many sagas within sagas for X-Men that that's part of what we're talking about now is which saga to grow and build to while doing the most important thing, which is introducing all of these characters and giving them their due in our first film."

"I'm not going to speak to the makeup of the characters that will be in the first movie, but look at Galactus, look at Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, look at Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine," he continued. "We want to embrace that which was not embraced 25 years ago when I was around on those early X-Men movies, which is those comic-accurate looks."

We're already expecting the original X-Men to don comic-accurate costumes in Avengers: Doomsday, and can surely expect the eventual reboot to take that to the next level, exploring these characters in a way the previous movies never did. That should mean we get to see them battle more than just Magneto, a villain who was centre stage in every single movie. 

As we first told you yesterday evening, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is officially directing X-Men for Marvel Studios. Asked what makes the filmmaker right for the project, Feige indicated that we're getting a more youthful take on the mutant superhero team.

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts*, and if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions — he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic," Feige shared. "Not—he’s younger than me, for sure—but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think is important."

"It was important for Thunderbolts, much more important for X-Men, because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie."

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot doesn't have a confirmed release date but is expected to arrive in theatres in 2028. 

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/21/2025, 5:24 AM
Unfathomably uninspiring. An x-men reboot made/directed by committee
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/21/2025, 5:26 AM
One thing I hope they do is only include characters they actually plan on using and developing properly. Fox's X-Men movies had so many characters in each movie, yet only Logan got any real screen time.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/21/2025, 5:37 AM
I’m the biggest Xmen fan and I’m delighted that Jake is directing the reboot. He did a fine job with Thunderbolts, proving that he can handle an ensemble cast. I just want a comicbook accurate Xmen film. I love the fox movies, all of them despite their flaws or lack of accuracy, those movies especially X2, DOFP, first class are criminally underrated. People rave about the dark knight, infinity war, winter soldier, etc as the best comicbook movies but fail to mention those Xmen films that are just as great if not better.

Anyway I wanna see the definitive version of rogue, a sassy, fierce southern lass who’s headstrong. I wanna see a Jean grey utilise psionic attacks, I wanna see iceman grow in size, produce multiple clones. I wanna see Magneto rely on his magnetic shields, produce electricity and I wanna see Storm use devastating lightning attacks on her enemies whilst also wearing a silver or white costume. Bring it on! Deadpool & Wolverine has given me hope that Disney are going in the right direction with this. Time will tell.

