Marvel "Thrilled" With Response To THE FANTASTIC FOUR; X-MEN Unlikely To Feature A-List Talent To Cut Costs

Marvel &quot;Thrilled&quot; With Response To THE FANTASTIC FOUR; X-MEN Unlikely To Feature A-List Talent To Cut Costs

Marvel Studios is reportedly thrilled with how The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been received both critically and commercially, but in response to the new box office landscape, X-Men is cutting costs.

By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2025 01:07 PM EST
Source: Variety

Despite featuring a relatively unknown character, Captain Marvel was released in 2019 and made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It was a good movie, but just having "Marvel" in its title was likely enough to help it break box office records.

The landscape has since changed, and superhero movies are no longer easily surpassing $1 billion in ticket sales. That's evident from relatively muted openings for Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps

According to Variety, Marvel Studios is "thrilled" with the reboot's $218 million opening weekend, and that it's managed to bring Marvel's First Family back to the big screen. The movie has earned positive reviews from fans and critics alike after three 20th Century Fox duds just about killed the franchise.  

Showing how much things have changed is The Fantastic Four: First Steps' $4.5 million haul in China this past weekend (Superman made $6.5 million). In 2019, Avengers: Endgame earned $614 million in the Middle Kingdom alone. 

"There’s a reset of what a hit is, and I don’t see them consistently hitting $1 billion as before — without China, with Disney+ exposure, post-COVID, without megastars," one top agent who represents several MCU clients tells the trade. "China used Marvel, Disney and the U.S. film industry to seed their own." Another insider adds, "We are never going to have those days again."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast kept its budget at a manageable $200 million, and it's said that the movie only ran into one hurdle: a battle over screenwriting credits. Ultimately, the WGA stepped in to award final screenwriting credit to Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, and Kat Wood.

Addressing the new box office norm, analyst Shawn Robbins explained, "I think as an industry we’ve become very obsessed with opening-weekend results, in particular with both ['Superman' and 'Fantastic Four']. Because word of mouth is so strong for both, I think the story is not fully obvious yet."

"Yes, 'Fantastic Four' is good enough in terms of it exceeded what Disney expected. So that’s a positive. And it’s tough to compare it to any other Marvel films because we simply live in a different time now for the superhero releases."

Things are changing at Marvel Studios to address this different status quo, and that extends to the upcoming X-Men reboot from Thunderbolts* filmmaker Jake Schreier. The studio is "fine-tuning" Michael Lesslie's script, and while casting will begin soon, Marvel has indicated to reps that it's looking for talent rather than A-Listers to "keep the cost down."

X-Men is not the mystery movie scheduled for July 23, 2027, and neither is Blade or another Deadpool, as the "Marvel brain trust is feeling no sense of urgency on the long-gestating" projects. However, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3 is "creating excitement internally."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/30/2025, 1:52 PM
I would love to have new talent in the X-Men. As long as it performs and they don’t go for baby X-Men
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2025, 2:24 PM
@SummersEssex - How young would be too young for you out of curiosity?

It is never fully confirmed but when the team was first created and appeared in the comics the rough ages were...

Cyclops 18

Jean 18

Angel 18

Beast 19

Iceman 17

I'd prefer is having those five they were out of training with a few years in the field thus early to mid twenties works better then add in some younger additions. What I don't want is a core five who still seem immature or them looking like they are in their 30's or older ultimately.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 7/30/2025, 2:48 PM
@Apophis71 - Personally I would want them in their late 20's.

We just got done with 4 X-Men movies with teenagers/early 20's.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2025, 1:53 PM
So thrilled they're hiring unknowns and slashing budgets.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/30/2025, 1:56 PM
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps' cast kept its budget at a manageable $200 million"

Come on now. Opening budget maybe. I don't know how many times we have to go through this.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 1:59 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - over inflated budgets only matter when it's NOT Marvel. Everyone knows that.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/30/2025, 2:35 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - That's what people mean when they say "budget." The budget reported in trades has always been the initial production budget.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 1:58 PM
In other words, "We spent too long placating to China and when they found their out with COVID we realized too late that those days were long gone".

Gee who could have predicted that China would use the US to bolster itself?

Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/30/2025, 1:58 PM
“China used Marvel, Disney and the U.S. film industry to seed their own.”

😂
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/30/2025, 2:07 PM
@Matchesz - Hooray for China? 🤨
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 1:59 PM
“𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐀-𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 "𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧."

I would hope ( and it has seemed like) Marvel has been doing that for a long while now and that some of the talent they have found just happened to be A-listers but that’s just me.

Anyway with China now focusing moreso on its own film industry and post Co-vid watching habits , I think it’s gonna be rare to see a film hit 1 billion atleast for awhile..

Hell , the only movie (besides China’s Ne Zha 2 ) to make 1 billion & over this year so far has been Lilo & Stitch with only a few candidates in Wicked: For Good , Zootopia 2 and Avatar:Fire & Ash being the other films that possible could achieve that but we’ll see.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/30/2025, 2:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - 😆 There were folks calling them desperate for actually casting A-listers who will now criticize them for actively refraining from it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 2:03 PM
@EskimoJ - oh definitely lol…

People are fickle.
clogan
clogan - 7/30/2025, 2:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - This is something Feige is complicit in nowadays. When the MCU started, they were trying to bring relative unknowns up to stars.

More of that is done, better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 2:25 PM
@clogan - I get that

However the implication to me was that they are now looking for talent then A-listers which makes it seem they aren’t talented lol…

Overall I think they have always been looking for talent and that some of them just happened to be very well known already
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/30/2025, 2:00 PM
Let me guess: Marvel Studios is lying about being thrilled with their movie's box office, but WB/DC & Co. are genuinely happy with Superman's... though they're both running similar numbers.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/30/2025, 2:35 PM
@EskimoJ - Exactly.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/30/2025, 2:04 PM
Here's hoping for Cyclops, we get the same magic we got with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 2:10 PM
@MCUKnight11 - same , that’s pretty much my biggest hope in regards to the MCU’s X-Men.

I need Cyclops to shine & be front and center like the comics and X-Men 97 have shown.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/30/2025, 2:04 PM
X-men should be all unknown actors similar to the original 2000 film when it 1st came out. Only known stars during that time were Ian Mckellen and Patrick Stewart, everyone else was relatively fresh faces or upcoming. Similar to Batman, Spiderman, or James Bond these franchises will make "stars" and don't need them.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/30/2025, 2:40 PM
@mastakilla39 - I mean, Halle Berry was arguably as big a name as McKellen or Stewart around that time, and Anna Paquin had already won an Oscar. None were A-listers, but they weren't exactly unknown.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/30/2025, 2:49 PM
@Clintthahamster - I don't recall Halle Berry really being a star until Monster Ball and Die Another Day (james bond film) came out but those films were after Xmen 1. Similar to Sydney Sweeney right now, she was a hot and sexy upcoming actress with talent but she wasn't a "star" yet in my opinion.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/30/2025, 2:04 PM
Glad to hear they wont be looking for A listers. Thats how the MCU was originally built. They had some pretty recognizable talent, but few would be considered A list at the beginning. Maybe Sam Jackson? Even Robert Downey was a B or C lister when he was cast in Iron Man.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/30/2025, 2:05 PM
X-Men has the potential to dwarf The Avengers, and I’m really hoping they make the right moves and pull it off, but I’ve got a gut feeling they’re gonna mess this up somehow. Too strong a desire to placate everyone and too much emphasis on dollar signs.

If that weren’t the case we’d be moving on from Jackman’s Wolverine already.

If it’s a quality movie, that closely resembles the comics, it’ll make a billion + easily. But if they rub the fans the wrong way, race swapping and gender swapping and the same old shenanigans they’ve been pulling these past few years it’s gonna be an uphill battle.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2025, 2:10 PM
This is the way. You could cast a couple big names or "medium" names for Xavier and Magneto, this is the best way imo. As a big fan of Thunderbolts, I'm hyped as [frick]. Bring on the reboot!
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/30/2025, 2:19 PM
Does this mean no Margaret Qualley for Rogue??

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2025, 2:24 PM
"And it’s tough to compare it to any other Marvel films because we simply live in a different time now for the superhero releases."


I reject the argument that it is a different time. What people fail to grasp is that the first story in a franchise (or in this case sub franchise) almost always does worse than the future installments. The lowest performing films are almost always the introductory ones. With the exception of films like Ant-Man which was on the same trajectory but for a VERY bad third film, Captain Marvel which was also followed by a REALLY bad film and Black Panther which had an unusual and unfortunate circumstances. Generally speaking it is much more than not consistently the case.
PC04
PC04 - 7/30/2025, 2:26 PM
That is the way to do it! Thank you! Get hungry actors and trust them to fulfill the roles of these well established characters. The actors have plenty of material to consume in order to get familiar with these characters if they aren't already. I bet we'll get some killer performances.
Chris827
Chris827 - 7/30/2025, 2:29 PM
yeah it makes sense to keep costs down, maybe tighten up budget a bit so the movie doesnt have to do 600+ mill to break even. Keep it where if it gets to 500 mill its making money and casting huge names with big salaries hurts that.

Plus you want to go younger so you have them for 10 years.
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/30/2025, 2:54 PM
Sounds like New Mutants.

