THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS TV Spot Features "It's Clobberin' Time" Scene (And Takes A Shot At SUPERMAN)

We're about to enter The Fantastic Four: First Steps' fourth weekend in theaters, and Marvel Studios has just released another critics TV spot for the Matt Shakman-helmed reboot.

There are several snippets of previously unreleased footage, with the main highlight being The Thing saying his iconic line, "It's Clobberin' Time." Ebon Moss-Bachrach nailed it, and this hopefully won't be the last time we hear him utter it in the MCU.

Many fans are also convinced that the TV spot takes an (admittedly fairly minor) shot at DC Studios' Superman. The promo declares The Fantastic Four: First Steps as "the best reviewed superhero movie of the summer."

It seems Disney isn't counting Thunderbolts* as a summer movie—that sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes—and with an 86% score on the review aggregator, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is indeed better-reviewed than Superman (83%).

Of course, we'd be remiss not to point out that Superman is the highest-grossing superhero movie of not just this summer, but the entire year. As of yesterday, the Man of Steel's latest blockbuster had grossed $335.6 million in the U.S., compared to the $236.7 million earned by Marvel's First Family.

Check out this new TV spot for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with a new H.E.R.B.I.E. featurette, below.

🎶 FANTASTIC 🎶



Experience The Fantastic Four: First Steps on the big screen in theaters now. Get tickets: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu pic.twitter.com/qfchV3014u — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 15, 2025 It takes a village!



See H.E.R.B.I.E. in The Fantastic Four First Steps in theaters now. Get tickets: https://t.co/RSCFpprZe2 pic.twitter.com/asrecwk6GN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 15, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Also appearing are Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, and Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert. John Malkovich was set to play Red Ghost, but was cut during post.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman from a screenplay by Josh Friedman and Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The movie is now playing in theaters.