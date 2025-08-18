Paul Walter Hauser Shares His 3.5 Star Review Of THE FANTASTIC FOUR: "I Wish They Hadn't Cut My Scene"

Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Mole Man in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has shared his 3.5 star review of the Marvel Studios reboot on Letterboxd...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 18, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Paul Walter Hauser made his MCU debut as Mole Man in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and despite his brief screen time, he emerged as a highlight of the movie thanks to his hilarious scene in the Baxter Building.

Mole Man was originally going to feature more prominently, but director Matt Shakman has previously revealed that he cut a scene with Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) paying a visit to the villain's home in Subterranea in an effort to forge a truce.

Hauser has now taken to Letterboxd to share his review of First Steps, and he gave the movie 3.5 stars. A solid rating, but it is rare to see an actor share such an honest and unbiased take on a project they appeared in.

"I love the score, the production design, the performances. I wish they hadn't cut my scene with Vanessa Kirby, but I'm stoked that I got to be in a Marvel movie (first world problem shit; I'm spoiled rotten to get to act). Excited to follow the Franklin story!!! #FantasticFive."

Here's what writer Eric Pearson had to say about the scene in question during a recent interview.

"There’s other scenes of Mole Man," Pearson confirmed to THR. "There was another scene with Sue where she goes down and talks to him about diplomacy, which was super fun and super funny. Movies are a tough stew. Sometimes you’ve got a great scene, and it’s just not the right flavor for the stew. But I was like, 'We can’t go back down there again. Let him come into Reed’s place and touch everything.' That was literally my pitch: 'I want Mole Man to come in.' I probably would’ve gone way too far if I was directing it. I wanted him touching every device like Baby Huey in Roger Rabbit, just going around messing with everything."

Hopefully, we will get to see this scene - even in its unfinished form - on the Blu-ray release.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 8/18/2025, 8:08 AM
He was a highlight in this flick.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/18/2025, 9:13 AM
@CyberNigerian - he was the highlight in a movie that had a comic accurate Galactus?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/18/2025, 8:18 AM
Marvel killer Ne Zha 2 will end the run of F4 in theaters domestically this weekend.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2025, 8:33 AM
@vectorsigma - And make Waste of DCU Superman Flop Award.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/18/2025, 8:39 AM
@vectorsigma - your over hyping the NeZah films. I watched the first one. It was ok but not the CBM killer you think it is. Alita battle Angel was a fair superior film to NeZah. Most top CbM’s are 10x better than that movie. NeZah is about equivalent to the first captain Marvel and Shazam movies. (Really just feels like a combination rip off of a bunch of Animes. I gave it a 3.5 out of 10. Kung Fu Panda was better.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2025, 8:49 AM
@vectorsigma - Disney's Avatar Fire and Ice will beat Ne Zha 2 at the Box Office. Coming out in December 2025.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2025, 9:10 AM
@vectorsigma - Disney and Marvel Studios has kicked Ne Zha 2 Ass at the Box Office.

1) Avatar = $2,923,710,708

2) Avengers: Endgame = $2,799,439,100

3) Avatar: The Way of Water = $2,320,250,280

5) Ne Zha II (2025) = $2,150,000,000

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/18/2025, 9:15 AM
@vectorsigma - did China use their best spies to steal that bean-mouth design directly from Pixar?
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/18/2025, 8:19 AM
Great movie but I was disappointed the Mole Man and Giganto fight was actually in the movie but quick Cameo.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/18/2025, 8:19 AM
His Letterboxed account is a hoot. Worth checking out. I did after seeing him in 3 of the last 4 films I’ve seen in the theater. 😳
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 8/18/2025, 8:52 AM
@Lisa89 - I saw something indicating that him and Scarlett Johanson have been in as many things as Pedro Pascal this year
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/18/2025, 8:27 AM
Unfortunately his character was a bit blah. Not bad, but not good..(?) Just unmemorable. They could’ve cut all his scenes and it would’ve made no difference. Can’t imagine he’ll be seen again.
Laridian
Laridian - 8/18/2025, 8:41 AM
No need to be disappointed. The movie was good. If it sucked, then people could bitch about it needing more Mole Man. Besides, this makes it sound like he was bashing the film, when he clearly wasn't.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/18/2025, 8:45 AM
This is the Richard Jewell guy, right?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/18/2025, 8:46 AM
Would’ve been fun to open the movie with the actual Moleman surface invasion instead of making it a quick montage cameo.
Would’ve been cool to witness how they defeated Molemans army and monster.
But I the movies tone didn’t need any extra silly comedy. It already had the right amount of silliness to seriousness ratio. I just think the film last a bit more showcasing of their super powers.
Overall I enjoyed this film a little bit more than Superman and the Justice Gang. Just felt like a better introduction film to the characters. Superman was a good movie for people with ADD who might not care about plot as much.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 8:55 AM
Cool to see him give such a honest review of the film…

Anyway , 3.5 out of 5 would be my score aswell since it was a solid film for me.

However the cut scene that he & Pearson seem to be talking about feels like a scene pre-reshoots in which Sue herself went down to Subterrenea to talk to Mole Man about the evacuation plan rather then him come to the Baxter building…

If that’s the case then while it would have been cool to see more that world , I did like the scene we ultimately got since it showed how not all the FF such as Reed & Johnny are on the best of terms with Harvey even if he may be an ally technically which I enjoyed.

“Butter me up , Richards”.

User Comment Image

