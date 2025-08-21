PEACEMAKER Season 2 "The Ties That Grind": The DCU's Bold Take On The Multiverse Explained - SPOILERS

Despite theories that Peacemaker season 2 might bridge the gap between the DCEU and DCU, that doesn't happen in this evening's premiere.

Instead, we learn that Christopher Smith has inherited his father's pocket universe, and during a midnight visit for a restless Eagly to stretch his wings, the former Task Force X member stumbles across a doorway—there are 99 in total—with another set of Peacemaker helmets outside.

Curiosity gets the best of Chris, and he inputs the same code used for his doorway. It works, and inside, he learns that his father and brother are still alive, and flees in terror upon seeing the former (who, in his reality, is the now-dead Head of the Aryan Empire, White Dragon).

Peacemaker later returns to the doorway and, in his doppelgänger's library, sees newspapers revealing that this costumed trio has defeated the likes of the Rainbow Creature and the Ultra Humanite. They're beloved heroes, and Chris is shocked to encounter the brother he inadvertently killed as a boy, Keith (played by David Denman).

However, in the bedroom belonging to this reality's Peacemaker, Chris is understandably intrigued by a photo of himself and Emilia Harcourt as a happy couple. With that, the other Peacemaker shows up and holds a gun to the head of the DCU's version. A fight ensues that ends inside the pocket dimension, with our Peacemaker accidentally killing his double.

That's where the episode ends, but is he now going to make a new life for himself in a world where he's finally a revered superhero? We'll have to wait and see.

Like season 1, each episode of Peacemaker has a post-credits scene, and this one sees Chris declare that his garage band was better than 30 Seconds to Mars, the group most of you will know features Joker actor Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) as its frontman. Ouch.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

What did you think about Peacemaker's approach to the Multiverse?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21.