Documentary About Late BLACK PANTHER Star Chadwick Boseman From SUPER/MAN Team In The Works

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story released this year to wide acclaim, and we're now hearing that the team behind the project are working on a new documentary about another beloved superhero star who left us way too soon.

Directed by McQueen filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man focused on the extraordinary life and career of the legendary actor, who is still widely regarded as our best big-screen (or small, for that matter) take on the Man of Steel yet.

Now, Boardwalk Times is reporting that Words + Pictures is developing a doc about late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Though he will forever be best-known as The MCU's original Black Panther, T'Challa, Boseman has also played James Brown, Thurgood Marshall, and Jackie Robinson, and earned numerous award nominations over the course of his career.

Details on the project are few and far between at the moment, but there's a good chance the doc will end up on the Disney+ streaming service.

Boseman played T'Challa across four movies, with Letitia Wright taking up the mantle of Black Panther in Wakanda Forever. Rumor has it that Marvel Studios is currently searching for an actor to play a new take on T'Challa for the next Avengers movies and beyond, but it probably won't be the same character Boseman played, rather an older version of the son he had with Nakia.

You can check out the trailer for Super/Man below.

"A nuanced and inspirational account of the life-changing legacy of leading man turned disability activist Christopher Reeve.

Reeve found global fame as Hollywood’s era-defining Superman in the 1970s, but his life was forever altered when he was paralysed from the neck down following a 1995 spinal injury. From his beginnings as a theatre actor to his global superstardom to his life of post-accident advocacy, this beautiful, open-hearted portrait weaves together a warming cinematic blanket of archival footage, home movies, interviews with friends and family, the recurring presence of long-time pal Robin Williams, and Reeve himself narrating from his 1999 autobiography Still Me.

Inspiring a standing ovation at its Sundance premiere, this emotional cine-portrait is as complex, and at times conflicted, as Reeve himself. While chronicling the struggles and controversies that Reeve encountered after 1995, directors Ian Bonhôte (McQueen, MIFF 2018) and Peter Ettedgui also position the actor as a figure to explore disability advocacy and under-acknowledged struggles within the disabled community. Both Super/Man and its titular figure are powerful vessels of empathy and humanity."