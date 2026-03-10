You Can Now Own One Of The Screen-Used Lobsters From 2018's VENOM Movie

PropStoreAuction recently added some new Marvel items to its site, including Daredevil's bloodied suit from his Netflix TV series, MJ's prom dress last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and even Thor: The Dark World's Mjolnir.

Some of those items have already received bids in the high five figures, but there's one item that's arguably more essential than all of them combined: one of the lobsters from 2018's Venom. As a reminder, while getting used to his new Symbiote, a manic Eddie Brock jumped into a tank full of live lobsters in front of his ex-fiancée and her new boyfriend.

It was a scene that came to define Venom, albeit not necessarily for the best reasons.

Fans had hoped for an R-rated take on the Lethal Protector, and got a screwball buddy comedy where the anti-hero talked about turds in the wind. The movie received largely negative reviews (31%) on Rotten Tomatoes, but was a hit at the box office with $856 million.

The current bid for the lobster and an unused copy of The Daily Bugle is $250, meaning it falls well below its estimated $400 - $800 reserve. So, now's your chance!

Here's the official description for the listing:

A production-made Daily Bugle "Space Shuttle Disaster" newspaper with a lobster from Ruben Fleischer's Venom. The Daily Bugle, having been established in 1932, would have covered many real-world events in American history, including the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, which was somewhat mirrored by the destruction of the Life Foundation vessel on its return to Earth in the opening of the film. Ultimately, this newspaper did not appear in the final cut of the film. After being merged with the powerful alien, Venom, voices inside Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) head prompted him to eat, and he soon found himself inside a live lobster tank inside a high-end restaurant. The Daily Bugle was made famous through the Spider-Man comics from which the characters of Eddie Brock and Venom originate, the newspaper having been the workplace of Spider-Man's alter ego, Peter Parker, and in some iterations, Brock as well. This Daily Bugle cover, as well as the cover that would eventually appear in the film's sequel, use the same header logo as the Daily Bugle newspapers from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Though this newspaper reads "San Francisco's Favorite Newspaper Since 1932," changing the city to the setting of the first two Venom films, instead of the "New York" mentioned in the same line on the Raimi trilogy newspapers. This lot consists of a newspaper cover featuring the Daily Bugle header logo, the headline "Space Shuttle Disaster" with a drophead expanding on the story, and a color photograph of a space shuttle blasting off; and a black, dark brown, and dark orange plastic lobster. The lobster exhibits nicks, scratches, and pitting. Dimensions: (largest) 23" x 13" x 0.25" (58.5 cm x 33 cm x 0.25 cm)

In our review of Venom in 2018, we wrote, "Venom can't be saved by Tom Hardy's unique performance, and there's so much here that doesn't work, it makes for frustrating viewing and is a complete and utter disappointment."