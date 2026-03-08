AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Confirm One Of The Movie's "Most Shocking Moments" - SPOILERS

A rumoured plot leak for Avengers: Doomsday was recently posted online, and several reliable (and semi-reliable) sources claimed that a significant portion of it was accurate. Apparently, there was a bit of filling in of blanks in some cases, and certain details were said to be completely made up.

Possible spoilers follow.

It obviously remains to be seen how much of the leak will prove to be on the level, but one thing fans were very sceptical of was the insinuation that Doctor Doom killed Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's son, James. Now, MTTSH is claiming that the villain does indeed commit this heinous act right in front of Rogers in one of the movie's most shocking moments.

According to previous rumors, Doom blames Rogers for the death of his own wife and child, and takes his revenge by murdering James.

The MCU has gone to some pretty dark places over the years, but killing a child (we're not exactly sure how old James would be at this point in the story, but we'll assume he is no longer a baby!) on-screen would seem like a step too far for Marvel Studios/Disney.

For this reason, we're still not sure we're fully buying this one, although it would certainly be an effective way of establishing Doom's ruthlessness.

The scooper also shared the following Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumor. We have previously heard that Sink's character - believed to be Jean Grey - was captured by the DODC, but the "torture" is a new one.

OMG 😱

So Sadie is kidnapped by Damage Control and they torture her and Spider-Man saves her. And the guy from Severance with the mustache is chasing her. https://t.co/V5nBitd9wE — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 6, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.