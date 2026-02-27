AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumors Point To "Epic" Sentry Scene & Major Steve Rogers Reveal - SPOILERS

As Avengers: Doomsday rumors continue to swirl (there have been whispers that the entire plot may soon leak online), Murphy's Multiverse writer Charles Murphy has shared some details he's been sent that do track with certain things that have already been reported.

Though he doesn't reveal any major plot points, possible spoilers follow.

We've previously heard that Sentry, aka Bob, will have a standout moment in Doomsday, and Murphy believes this sequence will be something that hasn't "been done in the MCU" before.

"Most Impressive Moment: On paper, nothing like what the Golden Guardian of Good will do in a key scene in the film has ever been done in the MCU. I'll leave it at that and there is NO reason anyone else needs to feel compelled to spoil it outright. Epic."

We also have some more context for Steve Rogers and his family living in the Fantastic Four's universe. Apparently, the God of Mischief pays a visit to the former Captain America before the events of the Loki season 2 finale, and "relocates" him, Peggy, and baby James to Earth-838. It seems this ultimately results in a new incursion, possibly putting Rogers on Doctor Doom's radar.

If the rumors are true, Doom will target Rogers after coming to believe that he is the one responsible for the deaths of his wife and child.

"As you can expect, Steve living that life causes problems for the timeline. He, Peggy and baby James are visited by non-God of Stories Loki (prior to the end of S2 of Loki) and relocated and given the ability to access Loki/TVA.

Hiddleston and Evans were reported to have filmed scenes together at the house, so it does track. After a time jump, the relocation begins causing problems as well, starting the new universe toward incursion. That Earth? 828."

Scooper MTTSH has also weighed in on a recent rumor that The Watcher will appear in Doomsday. Apparently, he won't!

The Watcher isn't in Avengers Doomsday https://t.co/9o1GhRXLrA — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 27, 2026

Doomsday 🧵



I cannot verify whether or not the info I have on the film is correct. That's what happens when anonymous sources send stuff. However, from talking to others in the community, some of what I was told does seem to line up with what people have heard & trust. pic.twitter.com/G2bWBRq220 — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) February 26, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.