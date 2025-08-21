SUPERMAN: James Gunn Is Relieved By Movie's Success; No Longer Concerned With "Life And Death Of The DC Brand"

When Superman arrived in theaters last month, it received positive reviews (83% on Rotten Tomatoes), and looks set to end 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie with over $600 million worldwide.

The blockbuster may not be a $1 billion hit, but for a brand that was on life support after flops like The Flash and Joker: Folie à Deux, Superman's success is a big win for DC Studios. Now, all eyes will be on Supergirl and Clayface next year to see whether they can keep this momentum going.

In a new interview, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn was asked if he feels a sense of relief after seeing the reception to the movie.

"That's all it is, it's just an enormous sense of relief. It's relief, and then followed very quickly by excitement," the filmmaker explained. "Because Superman in some ways was the proof of concept. It was so, so hard, in the same way that Guardians [of the Galaxy] was so, so hard. Once you're in the groove, you realise, 'Oh, this is what works, this is what doesn't, this is where we can go with this.'"

"It means now we have the freedom to tell these other stories in a way that's really exciting," Gunn continued. "Now, I can just be creative and I don't have to be as concerned with the life and death of the DC brand as I was a month and a half ago."

As for the audience reception to Superman, Gunn is understandably pleased with how the movie has resonated. However, he doesn't intend to approach every DCU movie he takes the helm of in the same way.

"I feel really embraced by the audience. My feeling is that the movie spoke to people, but it also spoke to people because there was a reason for its existence," he shared. "There was this message of kindness that spoke to people."

"That doesn't mean every story I'm going to tell is a message of kindness; it just means there needs to be a reason for the story to be told. You can't just be piling on stuff because it's the characters people liked," Gunn concluded.

Supergirl will continue the "Super-Family" story, ahead of a crossover we're expecting will pair the Maiden of Might up with the Man of Steel. Beyond that, it seems likely that Gunn's endgame could be Justice Gang-related (perhaps with the formation of the Justice League International).

Alas, with the filmmaker still playing coy about his plans, fans remain in the dark when it comes to what Superman's future looks like in the DCU. The majority remain hopeful that Brainiac could make his long-awaited big screen debut, though.

