SUPERMAN: James Gunn Is Relieved By Movie's Success; No Longer Concerned With "Life And Death Of The DC Brand"

SUPERMAN: James Gunn Is Relieved By Movie's Success; No Longer Concerned With &quot;Life And Death Of The DC Brand&quot;

Superman director James Gunn has admitted that the response to the first DCU movie came as a "relief," and explains why he's no longer concerned with the "life and death of the DC brand." Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2025
When Superman arrived in theaters last month, it received positive reviews (83% on Rotten Tomatoes), and looks set to end 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie with over $600 million worldwide.

The blockbuster may not be a $1 billion hit, but for a brand that was on life support after flops like The Flash and Joker: Folie à Deux, Superman's success is a big win for DC Studios. Now, all eyes will be on Supergirl and Clayface next year to see whether they can keep this momentum going.

In a new interview, DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer/director James Gunn was asked if he feels a sense of relief after seeing the reception to the movie. 

"That's all it is, it's just an enormous sense of relief. It's relief, and then followed very quickly by excitement," the filmmaker explained. "Because Superman in some ways was the proof of concept. It was so, so hard, in the same way that Guardians [of the Galaxy] was so, so hard. Once you're in the groove, you realise, 'Oh, this is what works, this is what doesn't, this is where we can go with this.'"

"It means now we have the freedom to tell these other stories in a way that's really exciting," Gunn continued. "Now, I can just be creative and I don't have to be as concerned with the life and death of the DC brand as I was a month and a half ago."

As for the audience reception to Superman, Gunn is understandably pleased with how the movie has resonated. However, he doesn't intend to approach every DCU movie he takes the helm of in the same way. 

"I feel really embraced by the audience. My feeling is that the movie spoke to people, but it also spoke to people because there was a reason for its existence," he shared. "There was this message of kindness that spoke to people."

"That doesn't mean every story I'm going to tell is a message of kindness; it just means there needs to be a reason for the story to be told. You can't just be piling on stuff because it's the characters people liked," Gunn concluded. 

Supergirl will continue the "Super-Family" story, ahead of a crossover we're expecting will pair the Maiden of Might up with the Man of Steel. Beyond that, it seems likely that Gunn's endgame could be Justice Gang-related (perhaps with the formation of the Justice League International).

Alas, with the filmmaker still playing coy about his plans, fans remain in the dark when it comes to what Superman's future looks like in the DCU. The majority remain hopeful that Brainiac could make his long-awaited big screen debut, though. 

You can hear more from Gunn on Superman in the player below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now playing in theaters and available on Digital platforms.

