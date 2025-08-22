PEACEMAKER Actor Steve Agee On "Insane" Final Season 2 Episodes And That Major DCEU Retcon - SPOILERS

The first episode of Peacemaker season 2, "The Ties that Grind," is now streaming on HBO Max, and the returning series wastes very little time in revealing exactly how that pesky Justice League scene from the DCEU-based first season has been retconned.

Spoilers ahead.

They're just... different characters now.

In a "previously on" montage to open the episode, we see that the likes of Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman have been replaced with members of the Justice Gang along with Superman and Supergirl.

During an interview with THR, John Economos actor Steve Agee shares his thoughts on the new version of the scene.

"I learned about it when I got the first script [for season two]. It was written that there’s a previously on before the cold open where [the 11th Street Kids] are walking away at the end of the season one finale. But now it’s Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, plus Mister Terrific, [Superman and Supergirl] in shadow. And I was like, “Oh shit, this is a whole different ending. This makes a whole different universe.”

"James kind of wrote himself into a corner with season one. At that point, there was no indication of him taking over [DC Studios]. So when he took over at DC and wanted to make a whole new universe and timeline, he had to fix it by tying Peacemaker season one to Superman. So I think that was the easiest way for him to do it."

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes of Peacemaker season 2 for review in order to limit the spread of spoilers, and it sounds like there's going to be quite a lot to discuss.

"The last three episodes are almost like a whole new season. They are absolutely insane," Agee teases.

Gunn has previoulsy revealed that there will be a major cameo in one of these final episodes, and we'd bet on it being David Corenswet's Man of Steel.

You can check out the latest red-band trailer below.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”