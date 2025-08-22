AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Shooting Update Reveals Some Potentially Major SPOILERS For Two Returning MCU Characters

Cameras are rolling on Avengers: Doomsday in the UK, and we now have a surprising update on how work is progressing on the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, many cast members have already finished filming their scenes. They will eventually be enlisted for reshoots, though, as Marvel Studios is still writing the script, despite being in the midst of production.

Don't panic too much about that. The same thing happened with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, two of the MCU's biggest critical and commercial hits.

Much has been said about Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell's reported returns in Avengers: Doomsday, and we now have some clarification from the insider. He's learned that Marvel Studios will be shooting scenes with Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in their house.

There's chatter on social media about those being shot in Great Windsor Park this weekend, meaning we could get the first photos from Avengers: Doomsday's set. If Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is on hand, then expect the internet to break.

Richtman's report may confirm rumours that Doom will track Captain America down because of the damage he inflicted on the timeline by going back in time for a happy ending with Peggy. Presumably, the Russo Brothers will use this to bring Evans back as Cap and better explain his return at the end of Avengers: Endgame as an elderly man (which is a big plot hole after Loki).

If Victor Von Doom is seeking out those who have interfered with the Multiverse and caused incursions, then chances are he's also targeting Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, and Monica Rambeau. He'll have probably dealt with Kang, too. What Doom wants from them remains to be seen, of course.

"I talk to [Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos] all the time," Evans said earlier this year. "It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now. I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

Yeah, we're still not buying that, Chris!

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.