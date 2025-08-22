MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS/X-MEN/ETERNALS Crossover, Star-Lord's Future, Jeff The Land Shark Plans - SPOILERS

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding what the MCU will look like post-Avengers: Secret Wars, and The Cosmic Circus may have just provided a big hint.

According to the site, Marvel Studios is working on an adaptation of A.X.E.: Judgment Day. The 2022 storyline revolved around the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, with the latter group of immortals targeting the X-Men when it was revealed that they were descended from the Deviants.

The Celestials factor heavily into the story, so you can likely imagine what a perfect opportunity this would be for Marvel Studios to finally tie up those loose ends from 2021's Eternals movie.

The site has claimed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will "be back and will build a new team of unlikely heroes," but not the Guardians of the Galaxy. This might be a reference to the Avengers: Secret Wars concept art we've seen of him and Wong seemingly watching over the Young Avengers. It's also said that Skrulls will continue to factor into the next wave of cosmic storylines.

The upcoming Wonder Man TV series will feature the Department of Damage Control's Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed), and the group is supposedly playing the same role there as they did in Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Shang-Chi 2, Black Panther 3, and Strange Academy are still being developed, while Marvel Studios is eyeing Jeff the Land Shark to replace Baby Groot as "the kid-commercial-friendly character of the MCU."

The breakout comic book character has earned himself quite the fanbase thanks to Marvel Rivals, so this news doesn't come as a major surprise.

Earlier this year, Sersi actor Gemma Chan was asked if she knew anything about plans for Eternals 2. "You never know. We’re often the last people to find out," she said. "I don’t know, I’m keeping the faith. I feel like there’s unfinished business there and there’s more story to tell, but we’ll see."

Captain America: Brave New World dealt with some of that unfinished business by revealing Tiamut, now known as Celestial Island, as the source of Adamantium in the MCU. There were once plans for Kit Harington's Dane Whitman to co-star in Blade, but those were scrapped who knows how many drafts of the script ago.

"There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed last year. "There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

In a separate interview, the executive later added, "[We're] very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.