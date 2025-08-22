MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS/X-MEN/ETERNALS Crossover, Star-Lord's Future, Jeff The Land Shark Plans - SPOILERS

MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS/X-MEN/ETERNALS Crossover, Star-Lord's Future, Jeff The Land Shark Plans - SPOILERS

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we're sharing some surprising news on Marvel Studios' possible plans for the Eternals, along with updates on Star-Lord, Wonder Man, Jeff the Land Shark, and more...

Aug 22, 2025
Source: The Cosmic Circus

There's a lot of intrigue surrounding what the MCU will look like post-Avengers: Secret Wars, and The Cosmic Circus may have just provided a big hint. 

According to the site, Marvel Studios is working on an adaptation of A.X.E.: Judgment Day. The 2022 storyline revolved around the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, with the latter group of immortals targeting the X-Men when it was revealed that they were descended from the Deviants. 

The Celestials factor heavily into the story, so you can likely imagine what a perfect opportunity this would be for Marvel Studios to finally tie up those loose ends from 2021's Eternals movie. 

The site has claimed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will "be back and will build a new team of unlikely heroes," but not the Guardians of the Galaxy. This might be a reference to the Avengers: Secret Wars concept art we've seen of him and Wong seemingly watching over the Young Avengers. It's also said that Skrulls will continue to factor into the next wave of cosmic storylines. 

The upcoming Wonder Man TV series will feature the Department of Damage Control's Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed), and the group is supposedly playing the same role there as they did in Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Shang-Chi 2, Black Panther 3, and Strange Academy are still being developed, while Marvel Studios is eyeing Jeff the Land Shark to replace Baby Groot as "the kid-commercial-friendly character of the MCU."

The breakout comic book character has earned himself quite the fanbase thanks to Marvel Rivals, so this news doesn't come as a major surprise. 

Earlier this year, Sersi actor Gemma Chan was asked if she knew anything about plans for Eternals 2"You never know. We’re often the last people to find out," she said. "I don’t know, I’m keeping the faith. I feel like there’s unfinished business there and there’s more story to tell, but we’ll see."

Captain America: Brave New World dealt with some of that unfinished business by revealing Tiamut, now known as Celestial Island, as the source of Adamantium in the MCU. There were once plans for Kit Harington's Dane Whitman to co-star in Blade, but those were scrapped who knows how many drafts of the script ago.

"There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed last year. "There are, and I think you’ve seen maybe in a trailer we’ve released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

In a separate interview, the executive later added, "[We're] very proud of that movie, that cast was incredible. We’d be lucky to get any of them back at some point."

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

I would be shocked if they continue on with the Skrulls. Secret Invasion really screwed the proverbial pooch there. RIP Maria Hill.
Any inspiration the MCU takes from the last 10 years of Marvel comics (outside of 2015 Secret Wars) is absolutely not a good thing.
If true then I wouldn’t mind Star Lord becoming like a big brother figure it like a “den mother” to the Young Avengers since I could see him reaching a point where he wants to get back into the action or find some purpose again which this could give him imo…

Plus it will be an opportunity for some fresh dynamics and have Pratt play Quill at a different stage in his life.

Also I think down the line once the X-Men are established & such in the MCU then doing their take on Judgement Day could be fun!!.
If Marvel likes money, they will abandon anything Eternals related.

