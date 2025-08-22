THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan On Possible AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Return As MCU's Songbird (Exclusive)

Thunderbolts* (*The New Avengers) star Geraldine Viswanathan addresses the possibility of suiting up as the MCU's Songbird, and reveals whether she's been contacted about playing Mel in Avengers: Doomsday.

By JoshWilding - Aug 22, 2025
Thunderbolts* premieres on Disney+ next week, and to mark the critically acclaimed movie's streaming debut, we recently caught up with Geraldine Viswanathan (Drive-Away Dolls) to discuss her role as Mel. 

The character is widely believed to be Melissa Gold, one of the founding members of the Thunderbolts in the comics, who many of you will know best as Songbird. In Thunderbolts*, Mel is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's assistant and plays a crucial role in saving the CIA Director from meeting a quick demise at the hands of The Sentry.

We asked Viswanathan about the speculation surrounding her character—Mel wears a songbird necklace in the movie, an obvious hint to Melissa Gold—and what her reaction was when she learned that Mel's comic book counterpart is a costumed do-gooder. 

"It was very exciting. The whole process at the beginning was so elusive," the actor explained. "I had a Zoom with Jake [Schreier], and he had to explain the movie to me, because I couldn't read it before signing on. [He explained] my role and her arc, and role within the film itself, and this deeper connection to the MCU. It was all so thrilling."

Viswanathan added, "Then you just take that leap of faith, and now being on the other side of that process, and just seeing how fun it is, this interaction with the fanbase, it's really so unique and exciting."

We later queried whether the Thunderbolts* star is eager to don Songbird's costume down the line, and Viswanathan is open to the possibility. 

"I mean, I would love to see her go down that path, and given the full evolution [and] Marvel treatment," she confirmed. "I think that she deserves that, and there' a lot there to have fun with, and play with. I think she has more to do, you know?"

Val introduces the world to the New Avengers in the movie's closing moments, and with the team set to take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday, could we see Mel there, too? We asked Viswanathan, and after a pause, she replied, "We'll see! I'm not sure, but as Julie and I have been saying, we're available, and we'd be happy to."

We'll see what happens, as it would make sense for Val and Mel to show up in the movie for at least a scene or two. A Thunderbolts* sequel doesn't seem likely, unfortunately, but with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova reportedly set to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Mel is someone who could return to the MCU at any time. 

Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?

Thunderbolts* is now available on Digital, 4K and Blu-ray. The film will stream exclusively on Disney+ August 27.


