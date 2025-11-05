Disney Mounts Ambitious FYC Campaigns For CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS*

Was any superhero movie released in 2025 worthy of an Oscar? Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have already mounted their "FYC" (For Your Consideration) campaign for Superman ahead of awards season, and now it's Marvel Studios' turn.
Disney's For Your Consideration page has been updated with the categories Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* hope to compete in. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is likely to be added to that in the coming weeks.
Now, Marvel Studios probably doesn't expect Julius Onah to win "Best Director" for Captain America: Brave New World. However, some thought is put into who Disney is looking to focus on (which is why Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are the only actresses being pushed for Thunderbolts*).
Similar to DC Studios, Disney will be seeking success in the technical categories at major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes and Oscars. Sarah Halley Finn, for example, should be a given for "Best Casting," while a case could easily be made for Captain America: Brave New World to get "Best Visual Effects," given how great Red Hulk looked in action.
We'll see what happens, but given Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' critical success, there's a chance they could receive some love from awards bodies as we head into 2026.
Check out the full list of "FYC" categories for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* below.
BEST PICTURE
Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
Nate Moore, p.g.a.
BEST DIRECTOR
Julius Onah
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Danny Ramirez
Carl Lumbly
Giancarlo Esposito
Tim Blake Nelson
Harrison Ford
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Shira Haas
Xosha Roquemore
Liv Tyler
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Screenplay by
Rob Edwards
Malcolm Spellman
Julius Onah
Peter Glanz
BEST FILM EDITING
Matthew Schmidt
Madeleine Gavin
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Makeup Department Head
Nancy Martinez
Hair Department Head
Nancy Martinez
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Laura Karpman
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
Ramsey Avery
Set Decorator
Rosemary Brandenburg
BEST SOUND
Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer / Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Boyes
Supervising Sound Editor
Coya Elliott
Re-Recording Mixers
Lora Hirschberg
Sound Mixer
Willie Burton
BEST CASTING
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
Alessandro Ongaro (Marvel)
Dan Cox (Weta)
Hanzhi Tang (Digital Domain)
Special Effects Supervisor
Dan Sudick
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kramer Morgenthau, ASC
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Gersha Phillips
BEST PICTURE
Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
BEST DIRECTOR
Jake Schreier
BEST ACTRESS
Florence Pugh
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sebastian Stan
Lewis Pullman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Screenplay by
Eric Pearson
Joanna Calo
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Makeup Department Head
Kimberly Jones
Hair Department Head
Lane Friedman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Son Lux
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
Grace Yun
Set Decorator
Gene Serdena
BEST SOUND
Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Samson Neslund
Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Laurie
Re-Recording Mixers
Onnalee Blank
Michael Semanick
Sound Mixer
Chris Giles
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
Jake Morrison (Marvel)
Chad Wiebe (ILM)
Mat Krentz (Framestore)
Nikos Kalaitzidis (Digital Domain)
BEST CASTING
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Andrew Droz Palermo, ASC
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Sanja Hays
BEST FILM EDITING
Angela Catanzaro, ACE
Harry Yoon, ACE