Disney Mounts Ambitious FYC Campaigns For CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS*

Awards season is already looming, so could Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* walk away with some trophies next year? We'll see, but Disney and Marvel Studios seem to be hoping so...

By JoshWilding - Nov 05, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Was any superhero movie released in 2025 worthy of an Oscar? Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have already mounted their "FYC" (For Your Consideration) campaign for Superman ahead of awards season, and now it's Marvel Studios' turn. 

Disney's For Your Consideration page has been updated with the categories Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* hope to compete in. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is likely to be added to that in the coming weeks. 

Now, Marvel Studios probably doesn't expect Julius Onah to win "Best Director" for Captain America: Brave New World. However, some thought is put into who Disney is looking to focus on (which is why Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are the only actresses being pushed for Thunderbolts*). 

Similar to DC Studios, Disney will be seeking success in the technical categories at major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes and Oscars. Sarah Halley Finn, for example, should be a given for "Best Casting," while a case could easily be made for Captain America: Brave New World to get "Best Visual Effects," given how great Red Hulk looked in action.

We'll see what happens, but given Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' critical success, there's a chance they could receive some love from awards bodies as we head into 2026. 

Check out the full list of "FYC" categories for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* below.

BEST PICTURE
Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
Nate Moore, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR
Julius Onah

BEST ACTOR
Anthony Mackie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Danny Ramirez
Carl Lumbly
Giancarlo Esposito
Tim Blake Nelson
Harrison Ford

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Shira Haas
Xosha Roquemore
Liv Tyler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Screenplay by
Rob Edwards
Malcolm Spellman
Malcolm Spellman
Julius Onah
Peter Glanz

BEST FILM EDITING
Matthew Schmidt
Madeleine Gavin

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Makeup Department Head
Nancy Martinez
Hair Department Head
Nancy Martinez

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Laura Karpman

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
Ramsey Avery
Set Decorator
Rosemary Brandenburg

BEST SOUND
Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer / Re-Recording Mixer
Christopher Boyes
Supervising Sound Editor
Coya Elliott
Re-Recording Mixers
Lora Hirschberg
Sound Mixer
Willie Burton

BEST CASTING
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
Alessandro Ongaro (Marvel)
Dan Cox (Weta)
Hanzhi Tang (Digital Domain)
Special Effects Supervisor
Dan Sudick

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kramer Morgenthau, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Gersha Phillips

BEST PICTURE
Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR
Jake Schreier

BEST ACTRESS
Florence Pugh

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sebastian Stan
Lewis Pullman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Screenplay by
Eric Pearson
Joanna Calo

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
Makeup Department Head
Kimberly Jones
Hair Department Head
Lane Friedman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Son Lux

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Production Designer
Grace Yun
Set Decorator
Gene Serdena

BEST SOUND
Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer
Samson Neslund
Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Laurie
Re-Recording Mixers
Onnalee Blank
Michael Semanick
Sound Mixer
Chris Giles

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Visual Effects Supervisors
Jake Morrison (Marvel)
Chad Wiebe (ILM)
Mat Krentz (Framestore)
Nikos Kalaitzidis (Digital Domain)

BEST CASTING
Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Andrew Droz Palermo, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Sanja Hays

BEST FILM EDITING
Angela Catanzaro, ACE
Harry Yoon, ACE

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/5/2025, 12:17 PM

If anyone thinks ANYTHING or ANYONE deserves any award for FalCap BNW, they are delusional nutso.
Superheroking
Superheroking - 11/5/2025, 12:21 PM
This “article” is just a bunch of bullshit stitched together. Why do you even post this.. oh wait Josh Wilding 🤡
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 11/5/2025, 12:21 PM
Ambitious Campaing.... A couple of flyers.
This is why you lost NY to the antifada
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/5/2025, 12:22 PM
Infinity War and Endgame didnt get shit. Why would this
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 11/5/2025, 12:22 PM
Jesus disney is really delusional... F4 has A WAY better chance of winning costume design, production design or makeup and hair styling.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 12:25 PM
Pretty much every big studio does this for blockbusters but still…

User Comment Image

Granted I could see some awards consideration in the technical aspects for both films or even the odd acting nomination for someone like Florence Pugh or Lewis Pullman (I would add Carl Lumbly and Harrison Ford aswell) but that really should be it imo.

Anyway , I did enjoy both films though (Thunderbolts > BNW) and ultimately that is what really matters imo!!.
StormLoganSummers
StormLoganSummers - 11/5/2025, 12:27 PM
They are out of their damn minds.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/5/2025, 12:42 PM
Maybe they have a chance with the Razzies...
Luigi
Luigi - 11/5/2025, 12:46 PM
I'd vote for Cap 4 if I was in the academy. It obviously doesn't deserve it but it'd be pretty funny
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/5/2025, 1:02 PM
Thunderbolts was ok,nothing award worthy.

Best movies I've seen this year are Weapons and Bring Her Back
thunderpun573
thunderpun573 - 11/5/2025, 1:04 PM
Cap 4 was dogshit that’s insane. Why no campaign for F4? Given I don’t think either would win major awards but they definitely have a better chance of winning for Costume/ set design and audio/visual awards.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/5/2025, 1:19 PM
User Comment Image

