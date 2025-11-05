Disney Mounts Ambitious FYC Campaigns For CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS*

Was any superhero movie released in 2025 worthy of an Oscar? Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have already mounted their "FYC" (For Your Consideration) campaign for Superman ahead of awards season, and now it's Marvel Studios' turn.

Disney's For Your Consideration page has been updated with the categories Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* hope to compete in. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is likely to be added to that in the coming weeks.

Now, Marvel Studios probably doesn't expect Julius Onah to win "Best Director" for Captain America: Brave New World. However, some thought is put into who Disney is looking to focus on (which is why Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are the only actresses being pushed for Thunderbolts*).

Similar to DC Studios, Disney will be seeking success in the technical categories at major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes and Oscars. Sarah Halley Finn, for example, should be a given for "Best Casting," while a case could easily be made for Captain America: Brave New World to get "Best Visual Effects," given how great Red Hulk looked in action.

We'll see what happens, but given Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps' critical success, there's a chance they could receive some love from awards bodies as we head into 2026.

Check out the full list of "FYC" categories for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* below.

BEST PICTURE

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

Nate Moore, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

Julius Onah

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Danny Ramirez

Carl Lumbly

Giancarlo Esposito

Tim Blake Nelson

Harrison Ford

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Shira Haas

Xosha Roquemore

Liv Tyler

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Screenplay by

Rob Edwards

Malcolm Spellman

Malcolm Spellman

Julius Onah

Peter Glanz

BEST FILM EDITING

Matthew Schmidt

Madeleine Gavin

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Makeup Department Head

Nancy Martinez

Hair Department Head

Nancy Martinez

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Laura Karpman

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

Ramsey Avery

Set Decorator

Rosemary Brandenburg

BEST SOUND

Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer / Re-Recording Mixer

Christopher Boyes

Supervising Sound Editor

Coya Elliott

Re-Recording Mixers

Lora Hirschberg

Sound Mixer

Willie Burton

BEST CASTING

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Supervisors

Alessandro Ongaro (Marvel)

Dan Cox (Weta)

Hanzhi Tang (Digital Domain)

Special Effects Supervisor

Dan Sudick

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kramer Morgenthau, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Gersha Phillips

BEST PICTURE

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

BEST DIRECTOR

Jake Schreier

BEST ACTRESS

Florence Pugh

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sebastian Stan

Lewis Pullman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Screenplay by

Eric Pearson

Joanna Calo

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Makeup Department Head

Kimberly Jones

Hair Department Head

Lane Friedman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Son Lux

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Designer

Grace Yun

Set Decorator

Gene Serdena

BEST SOUND

Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer

Samson Neslund

Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Laurie

Re-Recording Mixers

Onnalee Blank

Michael Semanick

Sound Mixer

Chris Giles

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects Supervisors

Jake Morrison (Marvel)

Chad Wiebe (ILM)

Mat Krentz (Framestore)

Nikos Kalaitzidis (Digital Domain)

BEST CASTING

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Andrew Droz Palermo, ASC

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Sanja Hays

BEST FILM EDITING

Angela Catanzaro, ACE

Harry Yoon, ACE