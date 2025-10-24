James Gunn For Best Director? Warner Bros. Mounts Ambitious FYC Oscar Campaign For SUPERMAN

Superman was a success for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios when it opened this past summer, and an ambitious FYC campaign has just been mounted that includes Best Picture, Best Director, and more.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman grossed $616 million at the worldwide box office and has a "Certified Fresh" score of 85% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans also responded positively to the DC Studios reboot, hailing it as a step in the right direction for both the DCU and the Man of Steel.

Is the movie Oscar-worthy, though? Well, Warner Bros. Pictures certainly believes so, as the studio has launched an ambitious "FYC" campaign ahead of next year's awards ceremonies, like the Oscars and Golden Globes. 

It's worth pointing out that, despite the inclusion of everything from "Best Picture" to "Best Director" and "Best Actor," Warner Bros. and DC Studios will, realistically, be aware that the technical categories will be where they're best off pushing Superman (so, "Best Visual Effects," for example). If, along the way, the movie gets a nod in a major category, then a win is a win.

Ultimately, Superman will go down as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie and a strong start for the new DCU. The genre is frequently ignored when it comes time to hand out awards, and we wouldn't expect that to change in 2025.

An "FYC" campaign like this is pretty standard, and we'd expect to see something similar for Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps when Disney goes live with its own awards season plans in the coming weeks and months. 

"I’m incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days," Gunn said of the response to Superman back in July. "We’ve had a lot of 'Super' in Superman over the years, and I’m happy to have made a movie that focuses on the 'man' part of the equation — a kind person always looking out for those in need."

"That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you," he concluded. 

Which of the following categories do you think Superman deserves a nomination—or win—in? Let us know in the comments section (just click on the image below for a clearer version, if needed).

image host

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, soared into theaters worldwide this past summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/24/2025, 5:38 PM
OMFG not in a million years is this Epstein level goon good enough for best director
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/24/2025, 5:50 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - User Comment Image

This is the Epstein we’re talking about, right? Right??
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 9:07 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - comparing Gunn to an actual pedo is definitely on brand for the cult. You guys are so [frick]ing cooked once the files come out. Sinners, Weapons and OBAA are the movies WB chose for awards season. Everything else is for show. Any person with more than one brain cell knew this..
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 9:08 PM
@Lisa89 -

LOL! Well done. Up your nose with a rubber hose.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/24/2025, 5:40 PM
LOOOOOOOOL


Oh my....😅
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 10/24/2025, 5:44 PM
Not even close
Forthas
Forthas - 10/24/2025, 5:52 PM
April Fools Day comes early...if the Oscars so much as nominates him, their credibility is destroyed for a generation. Likewise if he is not nominated for a Razzy then they need to re-evaluate their criteria.
Messiahman
Messiahman - 10/24/2025, 5:52 PM
Cue the Snyder crazies screaming bloody murder in these comments.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/24/2025, 5:59 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 6:02 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I appreciate these studios trying to get superhero films nominated in categories other then technical awards but unless it’s something truly exemplary and next level , it’s not goons happen so why try?.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/24/2025, 6:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah I agree, and I'm not sure the answer to your question either lol. Beats me
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/24/2025, 6:00 PM
User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 6:03 PM
What an absolute JOKE lmaoooo

Reboot the MCU and DCU
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 10/24/2025, 6:06 PM
🤣🤣
mck13
mck13 - 10/24/2025, 6:09 PM
He hasn’t made DC any money he hasn’t made a profit. All his movie sucked his direction is all over the place peacemaker lost half of the viewership. Superman sold half as many tickets as Man Steel. The fan base is split and splinter and y’all trying to tell me that he’s up for director of the year. His costume sucks his scripts are bad full of sexual in your window force comedy Superman wasn’t even a hero in his own movie supposed to be for the kids, but it’s full of sex and cursing gun is done. DC is for sale in James gun will not be there working. He’s trying to do a cash grab right now for him his wife and his brother.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/24/2025, 6:10 PM
Why wasn't his wife nominated?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/24/2025, 6:10 PM
James Gunn for best director?
Really?
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/24/2025, 6:15 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 6:16 PM
Yeah , it was a genuinely solid film imo but it’s not winning any awards besides perhaps VFX if it even gets nominated in that category…

User Comment Image

Still , studios gotta studio so good luck to them.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 10/24/2025, 6:30 PM
Is everyone at WB on crack?
User Comment Image
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/24/2025, 6:59 PM
LMFAO
LoudLon
LoudLon - 10/24/2025, 7:02 PM
I mean, it's a fun flick (7.5/10 for me), I thought Corenswet was the best live-action Superman since Reeve, and I liked that it was bright and cheerful -- essentially the polar opposite of the gloomy, dull, depressing Supes that the Snyder-Verse dumped on us -- but Academy Awards?

Nah.

As much as I enjoyed it, nothing about this movie says "Oscar-worthy" to me.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/24/2025, 7:03 PM
More CBMs need to be nominated, tbh. Lately, I don't even watch the Oscars because all of the movies they claim are the best... usually suck. It's just my opinion, but 'NORA' was absolute garbage and I wish I never watched it, it sucked so bad. I'm not falling for the Oscar-bait shit anymore.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/25/2025, 12:27 AM
@JackDeth - yea I used to love watching the Oscars. Now they have these strange guidelines before a film can even be considered. And all the pictures suck like you said. Whatever happened to nominating hit films that the general public actually watches and enjoys?!?!
centaur
centaur - 10/24/2025, 7:10 PM
gotta get those views up somehow, they're just promoting the movie as best they can at this point.
Redroom
Redroom - 10/24/2025, 7:11 PM
WB has also submitted Jack Black as best actor for The Minecraft movie. So… 🤷🏻‍♂️
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/24/2025, 7:40 PM
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 🤦‍♂️
Pampero
Pampero - 10/24/2025, 8:00 PM
Hahahhahaha.... NO
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 10/24/2025, 8:08 PM
As much as I believe S25 is as Oscar worthy as MOS (not really), I hope it does win just for all the RREEEE! from the usual suspects...
Reginator
Reginator - 10/24/2025, 8:09 PM
That’s [frick]ing funny
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 10/24/2025, 8:10 PM
Now this is some well written comedy, well done WB and jimmmy gunn

User Comment Image
MR
MR - 10/24/2025, 8:21 PM
If this is true, people at Warner Bros have been smoking crack.
centaur
centaur - 10/24/2025, 8:22 PM
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/24/2025, 9:07 PM

And in other news that makes sense from WB, they have announced that Dylan Mulvaney will be the new DCFU Batman for Brave and Bold.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/24/2025, 9:09 PM
Reeeeee reeeeeeeeee
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 10/25/2025, 2:06 AM
The Oscars is a farcical pretentious ceremony for Hollywood to suck each other off.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/25/2025, 2:14 AM
User Comment Image
Minghagz
Minghagz - 10/25/2025, 2:48 AM
User Comment Image

