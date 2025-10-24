James Gunn For Best Director? Warner Bros. Mounts Ambitious FYC Oscar Campaign For SUPERMAN

Superman grossed $616 million at the worldwide box office and has a "Certified Fresh" score of 85% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans also responded positively to the DC Studios reboot, hailing it as a step in the right direction for both the DCU and the Man of Steel.

Is the movie Oscar-worthy, though? Well, Warner Bros. Pictures certainly believes so, as the studio has launched an ambitious "FYC" campaign ahead of next year's awards ceremonies, like the Oscars and Golden Globes.

It's worth pointing out that, despite the inclusion of everything from "Best Picture" to "Best Director" and "Best Actor," Warner Bros. and DC Studios will, realistically, be aware that the technical categories will be where they're best off pushing Superman (so, "Best Visual Effects," for example). If, along the way, the movie gets a nod in a major category, then a win is a win.

Ultimately, Superman will go down as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie and a strong start for the new DCU. The genre is frequently ignored when it comes time to hand out awards, and we wouldn't expect that to change in 2025.

An "FYC" campaign like this is pretty standard, and we'd expect to see something similar for Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps when Disney goes live with its own awards season plans in the coming weeks and months.

"I’m incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days," Gunn said of the response to Superman back in July. "We’ve had a lot of 'Super' in Superman over the years, and I’m happy to have made a movie that focuses on the 'man' part of the equation — a kind person always looking out for those in need."

"That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you," he concluded.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, soared into theaters worldwide this past summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.