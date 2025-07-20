Kevin Feige On Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Reboot, MCU's X-Men, And Why Doctor Doom REALLY Replaced Kang

Kevin Feige On Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Reboot, MCU's X-Men, And Why Doctor Doom REALLY Replaced Kang

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has addressed what the MCU will look like after Avengers: Secret Wars, sharing his plans for the X-Men, why the decision was made to pivot to Doctor Doom, and more.

By JoshWilding - Jul 20, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios is skipping this year's San Diego Comic-Con, but studio President Kevin Feige sat down with the trades on Friday to reveal where things stand with the MCU before Phase Six begins with The Fantastic Four: First Steps

For starters, Feige has confirmed that, in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, the X-Men will be recast for the upcoming reboot. However, it sounds like the fresh start afforded by the events of the 2027 movie will also extend to the wider franchise. 

"We’re utilizing that [story] not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-'Endgame,' just as importantly — and you can look at the at the 'Secret Wars' comics for where that takes you — it very, very much sets us up for the future," Feige said of the Multiverse Saga's conclusion. "'Endgame,' literally, was about endings. 'Secret Wars' is about is about beginnings."

"Reboot is a scary word," he continued. "Reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline — we’re thinking along those lines. 'X-Men' is where that will happen next."

"They have been a place to tell stories about young people who feel different and who feel Other and who feel like they don’t belong," Feige added, teasing Marvel Studios' approach to putting a new spin on the mutant team. "That’s the universal story of mutants, and that is where we’re going."

Pushed on whether this will lead to recasting characters like Captain America and Iron Man, the Marvel Studios President played coy. "Amy Pascal and David Heyman are now searching for a new James Bond. David [Corenswet], the new Superman — he was awesome. That will always be the case."

"I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role," he pointed out, referring to Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. "How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?"

When it comes to legacy characters like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Feige would only say, "I think there is more fun to be had with both of those characters. But we’ll see where."

Before we reach what sounds like a soft reboot for the MCU, Avengers: Doomsday will introduce the Multiverse Saga's new big bad when Downey suits up as Doctor Doom. Original plans called for this era of storytelling to revolve around Kang the Conqueror, but even before Jonathan Majors' legal issues, Feige was plotting a pivot.

"We had started even before what had happened to the actor happened, we had started to realize that Kang wasn’t big enough, wasn’t Thanos, and that there was only one character that could be that, because he was that in the comics for decades and decades," Feige explained. "Because of the Fox acquisition, we finally had it and it was Dr. Doom."

"So we had started talking about Dr. Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang. And in fact, I had started talking with Robert [Downey Jr.] about this audacious idea before Ant-Man 3 even came out," he revealed. "It was a long plan that we had had to take one of our greatest characters and utilize one of our greatest actors."

Feige didn't address how the shift from Kang will be explained, but announced that Loki season 1 writer Michael Waldron is helping Stephen McFeely write the Avengers: Doomsday script (Waldron has plenty of Multiverse experience between Rick and Morty, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). 

In a separate interview with ComicBook.com, Feige also confirmed that Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will helm the X-Men reboot. "It’s official, Jake Schreier is doing X-Men for us, and we’re very, very lucky," he shared. "And we’re very, very lucky to have him and very excited to have him. And so we’re beginning. It’s all starting now. The script’s underway."

"Jake’s an incredibly smart guy, and he’s an incredibly talented filmmaker. We had a great experience with him on Thunderbolts*. And if you saw that movie, what he did with those character interactions, he also has his pulse on, shall we say, a younger demographic."

"He’s younger than me for sure, but he’s tapped into that in a way that I think was important for Thunderbolts*, much more important for X-Men. Because X-Men, as it was in the comics, will be a very youth-oriented, focused and cast movie," Feige concluded.

Stay tuned for more MCU updates as we have them.

MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/20/2025, 4:29 PM
Confirming we're headed for a reboot WELL BEFORE Secret Wars comes out is a HUGE mistake.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/20/2025, 4:40 PM
@MarkJulian - I guess it means more like a timeline merge where some elements from different timelines will be kept while introducing new elements as well. Merged history/new history but still familiar.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/20/2025, 4:44 PM
@SpiderParker - He's talking about doing what Gunn did by rebooting the DCEU but still using some of its actors. We'll definitely get a new Iron Man and Cap, along with the X-Men and Fantastic Four in one timeline.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2025, 4:47 PM
@MarkJulian - comfirming Feige was ok whit Majors beating His girlfriend ..he just wanted Doom from the Start AND regreted hiring Majors from the very beggining ..such a cool human being my boy Kevin
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/20/2025, 4:50 PM
@MarkJulian - I know people liked to use this excuse to explain why the DCEU films flopped in 2023, but they were all flopping way before James Gunn made that announcement.

I think this just makes it more epic because Doomsday and Secret Wars are now the actual Endgame and there is a new beginning that they will facilitate, so people will want to see not only how it all ends but also how it al begins.
MarkJulian
MarkJulian - 7/20/2025, 4:52 PM
@ObserverIO - I think the opposite. For non comic book people, they'll think, 'If it's starting over, I can just skip this and wait for the restart.'
Gambito
Gambito - 7/20/2025, 4:53 PM
@MarkJulian - now secret wars will be seen as a send off meaning boat loads of money
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/20/2025, 5:17 PM
@MarkJulian - I didn't read that as a confirmation. More of a "IDK, anything can happen ¯\_(ツ)_/¯" non-answer.
lvcl
lvcl - 7/20/2025, 5:40 PM
@Gambito -
They would have continued to make huge amounts of money if they had continued with the same dynamic and interesting characters after Endgame, but now?

They'll be thankful if they get $500 million, when they could be earning more than double that.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/20/2025, 4:29 PM
"We had started even before what had happened to the actor happened, we had started to realize that Kang wasn’t big enough, wasn’t Thanos, and that there was only one character that could be that, because he was that in the comics for decades and decades..."

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/20/2025, 4:49 PM
@Nomis929 - meaning Feige was cool whit Majors beating His girlfriend ..he just wanted Doom from the Start, such a cool human being
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/20/2025, 5:03 PM
@Nomis929 - I mean that gif sums it up perfectly.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/20/2025, 5:18 PM
@Nomis929 - To be fair, I would've been thinking of a pivot after watching Majors in that role. That was a bad fit.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/20/2025, 5:20 PM
@Clintthahamster - I didn't think he was that bad per se, the material he had to work with, well that's another story.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/20/2025, 4:29 PM
Reset confirmed.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/20/2025, 4:34 PM
Start by recasting to T’Chala’s Black Panther

That is your billion dollar superstar character


User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 4:36 PM
It seems like whatever we get after Secret Wars will be what we should've gotten after Endgame, as everything in phases 4 and 5 have been a big waste of time. With that said, why not just hit the rest button now ? why waste two full Avengers movies to do so ? It reminds me of people a few years ago saying that the DCEU needs a Crisis like movie to lead into Gunn's DCU, but it didn't. The DCEU didn't work, so Gunn just ignored it and started over.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/20/2025, 4:40 PM
@TheJok3r - User Comment Image
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/20/2025, 4:47 PM
@TheJok3r - Technically that option is still open. Why waste a Crisis on Infinite Earths on a failing DCEU when you can use it on a new universe while also reintroducing characters from the old one. At this point they can do Injustice if they want to in the future. Even a failure can lead to success if it is utilized correctly.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/20/2025, 4:42 PM
Oh shit! They are really going to reboot it?! I bet not a full on reboot, they will prob just add the X-Men like they always existed in the universe, merging the F4 universe into the MCU and erasing all the trash they released recently.

I dont buy that they were already planing to bring RDJ as Doom before all the Majors stuff, that is 100% bullshit.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/20/2025, 4:46 PM
What's feige talking about the comics for? As if he respects them🤣
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/20/2025, 5:05 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I think it’s funny how they changed the comics to fit the movies.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/20/2025, 4:47 PM

He likes to dance a little sidestep. Now you see him, now you don’t. He’s come and gone.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/20/2025, 4:52 PM
Pivoting away from Kang was one of the smartest decisions Marvel has made in recent years. Nobody outside of comic readers knew who he was for the most part. They had multiple swings with the Kang bat and struck out. People just didn't care like that.

That case probably gave them the biggest sigh of relief.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/20/2025, 5:03 PM
@DarthOmega - anyone outside of comic readers don’t know who more half these characters are moon knight , vision , guardians of galaxy , ms marvel , captain marvel outside comic fans don’t buy read comics said before I know many people who watch marvel entertainment but will never ever read buy comics .,

My aunt iron man fan she ask me how is Tony still be iron man without his arc reactor in his chest I told her in comics he’s still iron man with arc reactor he have no metal in his heart he had surgery took that in comics did she go out buy iron man comic books he’ll no
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/20/2025, 5:24 PM
@DarthOmega - Did Kang really get a fair chance though ? He was limited to Disney Plus and Antman; they pretty much sabatoged any potential he had.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/20/2025, 4:57 PM
It’s great that there’s one guy in charge of it all, but considering actors age out of rolls fast then the products need to be made fast, and as shown with Feige having just one guy in charge with that much output means low quality products.

I think it would be better going forward to use the comics format- one guy in charge altogether, but editors for different branches (X-Men, Avengers, F4, etc.) so they can all put out stuff faster while maintaining the quality. Mini Feige’s basically who answer to Feige.

Some examples of out-aging are Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop- she’s older now than Scarlett Johansson was when she filmed Iron Man 2, but we’re expected to believe she should be part of a YOUNG team? Tom Holland is nearly 30 and he’s meant to be playing an 18 year old. Iman Vellani IS Ms. Marvel, but she’s aging out of the young character storylines fast.

Editors focusing on certain characters or franchises within the MCU and Feige just being in control of the general overall universe would prevent that by allowing a faster output.

It’s also a case of there has to be either a finite end to the film series, continuous soft reboots or the characters will have to be recast continually, and I don’t think they want to have consistently do reboots or recasts as rebooting is a lot of work and will lose audience interest and recasts make people lose attachment to the characters. Putting a 20 year mark as the end goal with editors focusing on specific areas which allows storylines to be done faster would be better for characters like Ms. Marvel unless they let them age into an adult and don’t keep them as a forever teen
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/20/2025, 5:02 PM
Oh he’s so full of shit. It doesn’t get much bigger than Kang. Same with Thanos and Doom. But to sit there and say they were thinking about pivoting aways from Kang, after all that was done setting up The Kang Dynasty, that’s total bullshit. Just trying to save face and make it seem like this was really gonna be the potential plan all along.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/20/2025, 5:05 PM
Smartest move you can do before majors trial there are powerful villains than kang who get more recognition more than kang in comics who fought avengers more than kang
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2025, 5:11 PM
I can buy the Doom pivot from Kang to an extent since I remember RDJ saying that Feige wanted him as Doom and brought up the idea a year or so before he was announced officially at SDCC.

Also I’m mixed on the idea of recasting roles like Tony & Steve since I like the idea of one consistent person if possible being that character in a universe but I also get that Marvel has done it before with the likes of Rhodey & Banner so I enjoy those actors so I’m willing to wait and see if it does happen post SW how it’s done before passing judgement.

Anyway , it definitely seems like they are going for a younger take on X-Men and I’m fine with that not only for the story they seem to want to tell going by Feige’s comments but for the sake of longevity in the MCU aswell.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/20/2025, 5:16 PM
With all due respect, Kang is huge. Dr Doom is the biggest marvel villain fasho but Kang is dog. Just because it didn’t work out don’t mean you have to disparage Kang
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/20/2025, 5:17 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I agree there

I enjoyed Majors performance as Kang but it seems to me that perhaps they felt what they were doing with the character wasn’t working hence had already started to pivot with the Majors legal stuff sealing the deal which is unfortunate
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 7/20/2025, 5:17 PM
He had me at more Deadpool & Wolverine. If they want to do Teen X-men or whatever after Secret Wars that’s cool. Just give me a crusty old angry Wolverine running around with Deadpool and friends in an R-rated corner of the MCU and I’m happy.
gambgel
gambgel - 7/20/2025, 5:19 PM
the XMen director confirmation deserves its own article, imo.

Feige talked a bit about the project, so deserves its own headline and article.
Fogs
Fogs - 7/20/2025, 5:30 PM
Reboot using a single timeline confirmed.

Also, BS about Kang.

