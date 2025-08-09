BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: NEW SUNNYDALE Set Photos Reveal Sarah Michelle Gellar Back In Her Most Iconic Role

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: NEW SUNNYDALE Set Photos Reveal Sarah Michelle Gellar Back In Her Most Iconic Role

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale is shooting in Los Angeles, and new set photos have revealed a long-awaited first look at Sarah Michelle Gellar suited up as the returning Buffy Summers...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

Following our first look at new Buffy the Vampire Slayer lead Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) on the set of the New Sunnydale reboot/sequel series, Sarah Michelle Gellar has now been spotted on the Los Angeles set.

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, Buffy Summers has traded in her vampire hunting gear for a red power suit, with many fans wondering if she's gone "corporate" since we last saw her in action. If the vampire threat went away for a while, she's likely gotten on with her life before something happens to pull her back in.

The prevailing theory among fans is that Armstrong's character is Buffy's daughter, with the "Vampire Slayer" mantle passed down to the teenager. 

Gellar is unlikely to be the only familiar face we see as the actress, who also serves as executive producer, recently said, "We will try to find a balance between new and old characters. My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well."

Teasing the evolution of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar added, "One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series. We’re trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media."

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce the pilot. Eternals helmer Chloé Zhao is attached to direct and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar executive produces with Gail Berman.

Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce through Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television also produce, and Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original TV series.

A recent logline for Buffy the Vampire Slayer revealed that, "Nova, a 16-year-old bookworm, discovers she’s a vampire Slayer in a rebuilt Sunnydale, split between gritty Old Sunnydale and upscale New Sunnydale."

"During Vampire Weekend, a festival celebrating the town’s dark past, vampires Jack and Shirley emerge from a construction site, killing a teen and planning a ritual to raise a vampire army at the Cursed Circle," it concluded.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was released in 1992 as a feature film starring Kristy Swanson. Joss Whedon wrote that, and Fran Kuzui directed. Five years later, the franchise was rebooted for The WB with Gellar taking over the lead role. It ran for five seasons on that network, and moved to UPN for the final two. 

A spin-off series, Angel, was led by David Boreanaz and also ran for five seasons. Buffy has been benched ever since, so this revival marks a long-awaited comeback for the vampire slayer.

You can see Gellar's return as Buffy by following the link in the X post below.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: NEW SUNNYDALE Set Video Reveals First Look At Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Slayer
Related:

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: NEW SUNNYDALE Set Video Reveals First Look At Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Slayer
FRIDAY THE 13TH: Actor Who Will Play Jason Voorhees In First Jason Universe Project Revealed
Recommended For You:

FRIDAY THE 13TH: Actor Who Will Play Jason Voorhees In First "Jason Universe" Project Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TK420
TK420 - 8/9/2025, 1:14 PM
90's girls were built different...
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/9/2025, 1:43 PM
@TK420 - SMG actually started the series off looking at a normal, healthy weight.
Season 3 is when she started to noticably lose weight. Season 4 on she looked a very unhealthy anorexic.
LiquidSwords
LiquidSwords - 8/9/2025, 1:16 PM
Dayum, grandma!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/9/2025, 1:22 PM
MILF
thedrudo
thedrudo - 8/9/2025, 1:35 PM
I’m always tempted to watch that OG series but I feel like it’s going feel very dated.

I grew up watching those WB/UPN shows so maybe I’ll feel that nostalgia.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/9/2025, 1:40 PM
I don't understand the need for fans thinking the new Slayer is her daughter. All potentials were activated in the season 7 finale and in the ANGEL episode 'Damaged,' we saw a group of full powered Slayers show up at the end.
Maybe potentials who were not born yet during that activation moment are not activated and the slayer-line is eventually reset ... but, Faith and many other activated slayers are probably still alive so this new Slayer wouldn't be activated yet.

See, this is how deep and intricate the stories are when dealing in the slayerverse. I just hope the name of the series is just "New Sunnydale," which would mean the storyline isn't all based solely around Buffy.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder