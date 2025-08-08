BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: NEW SUNNYDALE Set Video Reveals First Look At Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Slayer

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: NEW SUNNYDALE Set Video Reveals First Look At Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Slayer

Footage from the Los Angeles set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale has been revealed, and it seemingly gives us a first look at Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong's slayer...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 08, 2025 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: Fear HQ

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, which reportedly has "New Sunnydale" as its working title, has started shooting in Los Angeles. With that comes what appears to be a first look at Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the show's new lead slayer. 

There have been some grumblings about the 15-year-old Armstrong being a little too young for this role, and she definitely looks like a high schooler here. However, it's worth noting that in the original series, Buffy Summers was also only meant to be 16, though Gellar was 20 at the time.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is reprising her role as Buffy in the series, which added Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, and Jack Cutmore-Scott (Oppenheimer) as Mr. Burke earlier this week. 

A recent logline for Buffy the Vampire Slayer revealed that, "Nova, a 16-year-old bookworm, discovers she’s a vampire Slayer in a rebuilt Sunnydale, split between gritty Old Sunnydale and upscale New Sunnydale."

"During Vampire Weekend, a festival celebrating the town’s dark past, vampires Jack and Shirley emerge from a construction site, killing a teen and planning a ritual to raise a vampire army at the Cursed Circle," it concluded.

Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are attached to write, showrun, and executive produce the pilot. Eternals helmer Chloé Zhao is attached to direct and executive produce under her Book of Shadows production banner. Gellar executive produces with Gail Berman.

Fran Kuzui and Kaz Kuzui will executive produce through Suite B, while Dolly Parton will executive produce via Sandollar. 20th Television and Searchlight Television also produce, and Berman, the Kuzuis, and Parton were all executive producers on the original TV series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was released in 1992 as a feature film starring Kristy Swanson. Joss Whedon wrote that, and Fran Kuzui directed. Five years later, the franchise was rebooted for The WB with Gellar taking over the lead role. It ran for five seasons on that network, and moved to UPN for the final two. 

A spin-off series, Angel, was led by David Boreanaz and also ran for five seasons. Buffy has been benched ever since, so this revival marks a long-awaited comeback for the vampire slayer.

You can watch this Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale set video below (via FearHQ.com).

@charlievprime Spotted: Filming of the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer filming in Los Angeles #buffy #buffyreboot #buffythevampireslayer #buffy #vampire #reboot #newsunnydale #sunnydale ♬ original sound - CharliePrime
FRIDAY THE 13TH: Actor Who Will Play Jason Voorhees In First Jason Universe Project Revealed
Related:

FRIDAY THE 13TH: Actor Who Will Play Jason Voorhees In First "Jason Universe" Project Revealed
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Pennywise Design Revealed Via Movie Maniacs Figures - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Pennywise Design Revealed Via Movie Maniacs Figures - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 8/8/2025, 2:18 PM
This can be sooo good :)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/8/2025, 2:36 PM
I'm somewhat torn on this. The idea of the original series was so good, but it lost its way a bit in season 4 and the less said about season 5 & 6 the better. Season 7 started strong but completely fell apart by the end.

The new characters are definitely going to need their time to shine, but there are many of us who watched both series originally when they came out and we're gonna want to know what's going on with the OG characters.

I understand his name is mud in hollywood circles right now, but having this completely without Joss Whedon will be an issue. You can tell when Buffy lost its way as Whedon focussed on getting Angel going, then both of them when Firefly got going, and as Dushku's series began. Joss is the creative mastermind behind it all. I just hope this new series doesn't end up being a "I Am Woman Hear Me Roar" kind of feeling.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder