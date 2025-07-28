RUMOR: Marvel Studios Is Considering Keeping Robert Downey Jr. As Doctor Doom After AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

According to a new report, Marvel Studios is mulling over whether to keep Robert Downey Jr. as the MCU's Doctor Doom after Avengers: Secret Wars. We also have updates on Ghost Rider and the Blade movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. bid farewell to the MCU and Tony Stark in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. However, he'll return to the franchise as the villainous Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

The casting has divided opinions and raised concerns that Victor Von Doom will be an Iron Man Variant. We'll have to wait and see on that, and rumours are already swirling about which reality the new Multiverse Saga's big bad hails from. 

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that Marvel Studios is currently discussing having Downey continue playing Doom after Avengers: Secret Wars is released at the end of 2027. 

We'd imagine the success of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has something to do with that, as it makes perfect sense for Marvel's First Family to share the screen with Doom after his quest to "save" the Multiverse fails. Whether Downey wishes to stick around remains to be seen, but Victor deserves to be more than just a one-off big bad. 

Other updates from the insider include the news that an actor has been cast as the MCU's Ghost Rider (the Spirit of Vengeance has previously been rumoured to appear in Avengers: Doomsday), and plans for Blade to start shooting next year. 

"We had started even before what had happened to the actor [Jonathan Majors] happened, we had started to realize that Kang wasn’t big enough, wasn’t Thanos, and that there was only one character that could be that, because he was that in the comics for decades and decades," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed. "Because of the Fox acquisition, we finally had it, and it was Doctor Doom."

"So we had started talking about Dr. Doom even before we officially pivoted from Kang. And in fact, I had started talking with Robert [Downey Jr.] about this audacious idea before Ant-Man 3 even came out," the executive continued. "It was a long plan that we had, to take one of our greatest characters and utilize one of our greatest actors."

Yesterday marked a year to the day since Downey was announced as the MCU's Doctor Doom. The Russo Brothers took to Instagram to share a throwback video of that momentous occasion, which you can watch below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/28/2025, 7:18 AM
They must be incredibly confidant in what they've got on their hands right now to be planning such a huge investment in RDJ and an FF sequel
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 7:42 AM
@ProfessorWhy - 100%. The experiment is over and Feige is back in build mode. You only have to look at the level of talent he’s put behind Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four to see that.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2025, 7:27 AM
Marvel in overdrive for script changes with F4 performance at the BO.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 7:37 AM
@vectorsigma - First Steps is going to end up being the highest grossing Marvel movie of the year, the second highest grossing CBM of the year, and the highest grossing movie of the franchise.

Superman is going to struggle to beat Man of Steel, a movie that came out 12 years ago, which was considered a colossal disappointment by the studio and led to this reboot. It’s not hard to see which movie is doing objectively worse.

Two things are happening here right now. RDJ is obviously killing it as Doom alongside the FF cast, and the FF’s unanimous praise has brought them back to forefront of the conversation. Their future is now at the utmost importance, and that includes Doom.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2025, 7:46 AM
@Sinner -

"highest grossing Marvel movie of the year"

Dont be like josh wilding and his spins. This is no big feat

"Superman is going to struggle to beat Man of Steel"

You are now sounding like a snyder bot. Mos was released at such an ideal time for cbms. International is a bummer but this has been a darling domestically. And why bring MOS and superman in the conversation?

"RDJ is obviously killing it as Doom"

We havent seen him yet. What are you talking about?
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 7:51 AM
@vectorsigma - No, but Marvel have and if they’re planning to bring him back already, what does that tell you?

We got two reboots this year and only one of them is struggling to beat their predecessor, and it isn’t Fantastic Four. If you’re going to try spin First Steps as some sort of disappointment, keep that same energy for Superman.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 7:27 AM
Well, they kind of have to. Doom isn’t a one and done. He’s thee comic book villain.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2025, 7:29 AM
That's not good
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/28/2025, 7:41 AM
This is a bad idea
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/28/2025, 7:42 AM
So, another half-assed reboot is on the way ?

Either reboot all of it, or none of it.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/28/2025, 7:51 AM
Would be the smart play. Doctor doom in a fantastic four movie is an automatic one billion dollars.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/28/2025, 7:52 AM
This rumor completely neglects why Downey would want to do that.

