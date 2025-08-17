DAREDEVIL Star Vincent D'Onofrio Responds To New Rumors That There Are Plans For Kingpin To Battle SPIDER-MAN

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has made no secret of the fact that he would like to share the screen with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. When The Kingpin was brought into the MCU with 2021's Hawkeye, the villain certainly appeared strong enough to go toe-to-toe with the web-slinger.

Since then, Marvel Studios has embraced the Netflix TV shows, giving us a Wilson Fisk who remains strong, but perhaps not superhumanly so. Still, fans want this clash to happen, and it's worth noting that the Kingpin of Crime was a Spider-Man villain before he became Daredevil's archnemesis.

According to The Cosmic Circus, "The plan with Kingpin is to have him face off against Spider-Man, which hasn’t changed. And for Brand New Day, it’s possible we could see a mid-credit or post-credit scene that would tease an upcoming bout against them."

The site believes that Sony Pictures owns the film rights to Fisk (probably because he debuted in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man #50), so, providing they and Marvel Studios continue to play nice, this meeting could happen soon.

For what it's worth, D'Onofrio has shared the following response on X:

Honestly, i have no idea. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 17, 2025

The site has shared a few other updates from this corner of the MCU, teasing the aftermath of Daredevil: Born Again season 2. "A lot of the people Kingpin has locked up are going to be very, very angry with him," the site explains. "It’d be safe to say the war on Fisk is going to be waged."

This could explain reports about a gang war in New York that Peter Parker finds himself dealing with in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As for the remaining members of the Defenders, Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist, it appears that the storyline explanation for the current absence from the MCU is that they've "gone into hiding." We've heard that the plan is to recast both characters post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Earlier this weekend, Charlie Cox confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will not be the show's last. You can read more about that here.

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character," D'Onofrio said back in April. "It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff."

"Right now, I’m only usable for television series," the actor continued. "Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that, it’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all, actually."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.