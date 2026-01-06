RUMOR: Marvel Studios Has Plans For A GHOST RIDER Project In The Post-AVENGERS: SECRET WARS MCU

Rumours have swirled for a while that Marvel Studios intends to introduce a new version of Ghost Rider in Avengers: Doomsday, no great surprise when the Russo Brothers have made a habit out of adding new characters to the MCU.

Over the years, that list has included the likes of The Falcon, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and, to some extent, Thanos. While we wait and see whether those reports pan out this December, Daniel Richtman has shed light on Marvel Studios' further-reaching plans for Ghost Rider.

He's reporting that, "Marvel is doing a Ghost Rider project in the next saga." This follows reports about a possible TV series and plans for the character to take centre stage in the long-rumoured Midnight Sons movie.

Other recent, and largely familiar updates, from Richtman include the Champions and Strange Academy TV shows coming after Avengers: Secret Wars and potentially running for multiple seasons. He's also heard that a Jessica Jones project is in the works.

Finally, he notes that Gwyneth Paltrow is returning as Pepper Potts in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Still, the actress has already semi-confirmed that she'll appear in the former.

Marvel Studios has held the rights to the Ghost Rider character since Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance crashed and burned for Sony Pictures in 2012. Kevin Feige allowed Marvel Television to use the Robbie Reyes version of the anti-hero in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a brief spell, and there was talk of a spin-off TV series.

That never came to fruition, partly because Marvel Studios later took full control of Marvel's output (leading to the Jeph Loeb-led production company being made defunct by Disney).

Rumours have since persisted that Johnny is being lined up to make his MCU debut, including a short-lived rumour about him appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We don't know where things stand with a possible Nicolas Cage in the next Avengers movies, though he was reportedly considered for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Ghost Rider "mantle" has been held by several characters, though Johnny Blaze remains the most iconic. Debuting in 1972, he's a stunt motorcyclist who, through a deal with the devil, transforms into the Ghost Rider when in the presence of evil.

As we're sure you're aware, his head then becomes a flaming skull, and he wields a chain imbued with mystical powers, punishing the wicked and riding a flaming motorcycle. The character borrows heavily from the supernatural horror and superhero genres, with Danny Ketch and Robbie Reyes among those to later inherit the curse from Johnny.

Stay tuned for updates on the MCU's Ghost Rider as we have them.