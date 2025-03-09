RUMOR: Moon Knight's MCU Future Possibly Revealed Along With Marvel Studios' Plans For Ghost Rider

It was recently revealed that Moon Knight will return, albeit not in a second season of his TV series. On the plus side, other plans are being put in place for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley; what they are has yet to be revealed by Marvel Studios.

If a new report from The Cosmic Circus is to be believed, then - as we know many of you suspected - Moony will next take centre stage in the planned Midnight Sons movie. Or perhaps even Daredevil: Born Again!

The site bases that on having learned of plans for Moon Knight's next story to be set in New York, so we'll see what happens. Midnight Sons ultimately seems more likely than Daredevil: Born Again reintroducing the deranged superhero as a vigilante would be far from a bad thing. After all, many of his best comic book stories have taken place in a street-level setting.

It's also said that Moon Knight will not be part of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, an admittedly disappointing development. There's not going to be room for everyone, though.

Remaining in the supernatural corner of the MCU, Nic Cage is reportedly locked in to return as Johnny Blaze. This report says it won't happen in Avengers: Doomsday, so either place your bets on Avengers: Secret Wars or Spider-Man 4 seeing as a team-up has previously been rumoured for the wall-crawler's next solo adventure.

Despite that, it doesn't appear as if Cage will be the MCU's main Spirit of Vengeance moving forward. When the character is reintroduced, it's going to be as "an agent of Mephisto before he sets off on his own path."

That suggests Marvel Studios intends to retell Ghost Rider's origin story, beginning with him serving the MCU's devil before becoming a hero in his own right. For what it's worth, we've heard the anti-hero will have a big role in Midnight Sons.

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," explained Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," he continued before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Rumours are always best taken with a pinch of salt but it's enjoyable (particularly on a slow news Sunday) to take this type of chatter and attempt to figure out what it means for these characters and the wider MCU.

If nothing else, the future looks bright for Ghost Rider and Moon Knight over the next few years. For now, share your thoughts on these latest rumours in the comments section.