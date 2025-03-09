RUMOR: Moon Knight's MCU Future Possibly Revealed Along With Marvel Studios' Plans For Ghost Rider

In our final wave of MCU rumours today, we have possible intel on what's next for Moon Knight now he's no longer getting a season 2 and intel on Nic Cage's return as the Spirit of Vengeance, Ghost Rider!

By JoshWilding - Mar 09, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Source: The Cosmic Circus

It was recently revealed that Moon Knight will return, albeit not in a second season of his TV series. On the plus side, other plans are being put in place for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley; what they are has yet to be revealed by Marvel Studios. 

If a new report from The Cosmic Circus is to be believed, then - as we know many of you suspected - Moony will next take centre stage in the planned Midnight Sons movie. Or perhaps even Daredevil: Born Again

The site bases that on having learned of plans for Moon Knight's next story to be set in New York, so we'll see what happens. Midnight Sons ultimately seems more likely than Daredevil: Born Again reintroducing the deranged superhero as a vigilante would be far from a bad thing. After all, many of his best comic book stories have taken place in a street-level setting. 

It's also said that Moon Knight will not be part of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, an admittedly disappointing development. There's not going to be room for everyone, though. 

Remaining in the supernatural corner of the MCU, Nic Cage is reportedly locked in to return as Johnny Blaze. This report says it won't happen in Avengers: Doomsday, so either place your bets on Avengers: Secret Wars or Spider-Man 4 seeing as a team-up has previously been rumoured for the wall-crawler's next solo adventure.

Despite that, it doesn't appear as if Cage will be the MCU's main Spirit of Vengeance moving forward. When the character is reintroduced, it's going to be as "an agent of Mephisto before he sets off on his own path."

That suggests Marvel Studios intends to retell Ghost Rider's origin story, beginning with him serving the MCU's devil before becoming a hero in his own right. For what it's worth, we've heard the anti-hero will have a big role in Midnight Sons

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," explained Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," he continued before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Rumours are always best taken with a pinch of salt but it's enjoyable (particularly on a slow news Sunday) to take this type of chatter and attempt to figure out what it means for these characters and the wider MCU.

If nothing else, the future looks bright for Ghost Rider and Moon Knight over the next few years. For now, share your thoughts on these latest rumours in the comments section. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/9/2025, 12:22 PM
Johnny Blaze comes first. Don't skip him over gahdamnit
Latverian
Latverian - 3/9/2025, 12:27 PM
@bobevanz - Blaze could be introduced as a veteran Rider, like Pym was given the role of a mentor to Lang. He's already had two takes by Cage, and an AoS easter egg as the one who passed the curse on to Robbie. Danny's long overdue, and his trauma with his sister is a lot more R-rated, if MS really wanna go there.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/9/2025, 12:29 PM
@bobevanz - nah phuck that, we need Alejandra Jones first.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 12:55 PM
@Latverian -

No.

Most people know the focus should first be on Johnny Blaze, somewhere between his 20s and 40s.
Latverian
Latverian - 3/9/2025, 1:01 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Most people would not agree with you.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/9/2025, 12:22 PM
Can we just stop pretending it has a future in this continuity. The full reboot is coming. All these random characters being thrown out, all these rumors, it's just to distract from the fact it's all ending. To keep people on the line long enough that they'll end up watching Doomsday/Secret Wars rather than skipping them.
Latverian
Latverian - 3/9/2025, 12:33 PM
@Scarilian - Can we just stop pretending that your fanaticism against this franchise holds any water?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/9/2025, 12:44 PM
@Scarilian - in the reboot I just hope they don't a remake with them going after the stones again. And no more Origin stories.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 12:56 PM
@Latverian -

Can we just stop pretending that your fanaticism for this franchise holds any water?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 12:58 PM
@harryba11zack -

At least little bits of origin stories would be nice sometimes, if just in a two minute flashback.
Latverian
Latverian - 3/9/2025, 1:00 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Can we stop pretending that my support for this franchise is any sort of fanaticism?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 1:02 PM
Can we stop pretending that Scarilian's support for this franchise being essentially rebooted before 2035 is any sort of fanaticism?
Latverian
Latverian - 3/9/2025, 1:03 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Can we stop pretending that this comment from @Scarilian is any kind of support in favour of the MCU? Or that any comment of his ever was?
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/9/2025, 1:10 PM
@Latverian -
I prefer to just cut the bullshit honestly. Everyone knows they'll say whatever they can to keep people invested after all the box-office flops/bombs - same way the DCEU did.

The studio is losing a lot of money on Marvel and Secret Wars 2015 which Secret Wars is taking inspiration from ends with a reboot. The intent has been clear for a while.

To be ignorant of that is silly and a waste of time.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/9/2025, 1:17 PM
"Can we stop pretending that this comment from @Scarilian is any kind of support in favour of the MCU? Or that any comment of his ever was?"

If anyone at all wishes to, they can search through articles or comments I made on articles for most of Phase 2/3 and find positive remarks for films at that time.

Your remark is moronic and shows a pathetic attempt to attack my character as opposed to acknowledge the situation - a reboot is coming, why pretend otherwise? Why pretend we'll get anything to do with Ghostrider when they can't make a Blade film and are cancelling projects constantly?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/9/2025, 1:28 PM
@harryba11zack - I'd say no more origin stories for those who have already had their origin stories told.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/9/2025, 1:34 PM
@harryba11zack -
I hope we get origin stories for characters, but for ones we are unfamiliar with.

I think the untapped potential in regards to the direction is Avengers Vs. X-Men, Avengers Disassembled, House Of M, Annihilation/Annihilation:Conquest and potentially exploring concepts like 'Marvels' - which is seeing the superhero reality portrayed by characters living day-to-day life.
Latverian
Latverian - 3/9/2025, 1:43 PM
@Scarilian - One comment of denial was enough. You didn't have to reinforce my assumption of you by doubling down on your frustration.

You know who I am. I know who you are. Anyone who's anyone here knows where each of our stances stem from, so do as you did prior and block those you cannot address.

Unless of course you feel like proving me wrong by sharing your most recent praise of that franchise, which you're more than welcome to do but I honestly doubt you will, or that you ever have for that matter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/9/2025, 12:33 PM
So Moon Knight is apparently taking center stage in a movie that has never been officially announced and given the last apparent “news” from these scoopers doesn’t have a writer attached anymore hence could be subject to change?.

User Comment Image

Anyway for Ghost Rider , I can see the Nic Cage version show up in Secret Wars.

Also if that description for the MCU take on GR is true then it doesn’t mean that they’ll be going back to the origin..

Hell , he could be an Agent of Mephisto at the start of the film abut then break away at the end.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/9/2025, 1:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Whenever I had seen users on here comment about The Cosmic Circus, they have said that it is not a newsworthy outfit, not to be trusted.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 1:00 PM
Some small appearances. And then a focus on a different reality within the MCU, which includes all 1940s to 2020s Marvel movies and shows, and other things.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/9/2025, 1:01 PM
"After all, many of his best comic book stories have taken place in a street-level setting"

EXACTLY!!! Strip off the overt supernatural stuff and eliminate the multiple personality angle and you would have a more interesting character.


Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/9/2025, 1:06 PM
@Forthas -

Johnny Blaze needs to do some penance stares on gangbangers and drug dealers and SAers and antifa.

Say NO to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).
RolandD
RolandD - 3/9/2025, 1:39 PM
@Forthas - How is that more interesting? Sell it Otherwise we just have a generic Batman in an all white outfit.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/9/2025, 1:07 PM
This is the point whete i know that Srcret Wars will suck.
When thete is no room for Moon Knight, it won't be Secret Wars.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/9/2025, 1:38 PM
@MarvelZombie616 - I choose to believe that this is false. It's too idiotic to be true. Endgame even had the [frick]ing ravagers, how can there be no Moon Knight in Secret Wars?! Like even if it's just one second of screen time in an army in the last battle against Doomstadt, he's gotta be there.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 3/9/2025, 1:15 PM
I miss the early 2000s X-Men days when things weren't so complicated, self contained, clean stories without all the multiverse stuff. The anticipation for X2 was high and now everything is diluted
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/9/2025, 1:17 PM
We got all these pointless Young Avengers but Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight gets the boot? Feige gonna Feige
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/9/2025, 1:29 PM
Makes sense as one of Moon Knight's personalities is known as an NY Cab Driver🤷🏾‍♂️
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/9/2025, 1:34 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Yeah but they [frick]ed that personality up by making him the "worst" personality instead of just a regular mac from NY.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/9/2025, 1:33 PM
Wouldn't it be nice if Moon Knight was a movie in the reboot?
Oscar Isaac and the fans deserve better.

