MOON KNIGHT Composer Hesham Nazih Reveals What He's Heard About A Possible Season 2

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, was largely overshadowed during what proved to be another far-too-busy year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming.

The series, although not perfect, did receive a largely positive response from fans and critics. However, the character hasn't been seen since, despite a cliffhanger ending that perfectly set the stage for a second season revolving around Khonshu and Moon Knight's third personality, Jake Lockley.

Doing press for Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed on several occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently suggested that there is "a future for that character," but didn't elaborate. The expectation among fans (largely based on intel from social media scoopers) is that Moon Knight will make his long-awaited return in the planned Midnight Sons movie.

Talking to Screen Rant about Eyes of Wakanda, Moon Knight composer Hesham Nazih shared a disappointing update about where things stand with a possible season 2.

"That's the million-dollar question. No one knows. Not even Mohamed Diab," Nazih revealed. "No one ever talked about this. No one knows. If you ask anyone, which I did, I only get, 'No one knows.'"

That's disappointing, but it lines up with what we've heard quite a few times before today. Marvel Television is also looking to shift focus to yearly series, and we find it hard to believe Moon Knight season 2 will be among them (especially as it's been over three years since we last saw the character on our screens).

Had Kang the Conqueror remained the Multiverse Saga's big bad, chances are Moony would have battled Rama-Tut in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Unfortunately, we don't bank on him being in Avengers: Doomsday.

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," MCU executive Brad Winderbaum said earlier this year. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," he continued, before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

As noted, the Disney+ series ended on a huge cliffhanger; while Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly rid themselves of Khonshu, we'd later learn that a third personality—Jake Lockley—was secretly working as the Moon God's enforcer.

If Moon Knight is among the characters who take centre stage in Midnight Sons, chances are it will be Lockley beneath the mask. Steven suits up as Mr. Knight, while Marc is a classic version of Moon Knight. What Jake's version looks like is a mystery to us.