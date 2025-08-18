MOON KNIGHT Composer Hesham Nazih Reveals What He's Heard About A Possible Season 2

Moon Knight wrapped up on Disney+ in 2022, and Oscar Isaac's multi-faceted vigilante hasn't been seen since. Now, we have a disappointing update from composer Hesham Nazih about the chances of season 2...

By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Moon Knight
Marvel Studios' Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and, unfortunately, was largely overshadowed during what proved to be another far-too-busy year for the MCU both in theaters and on streaming. 

The series, although not perfect, did receive a largely positive response from fans and critics. However, the character hasn't been seen since, despite a cliffhanger ending that perfectly set the stage for a second season revolving around Khonshu and Moon Knight's third personality, Jake Lockley.

Doing press for Moon Knight, lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed on several occasions that he only signed up for a single season, meaning a new deal will need to be negotiated if the story of Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley is to continue. 

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently suggested that there is "a future for that character," but didn't elaborate. The expectation among fans (largely based on intel from social media scoopers) is that Moon Knight will make his long-awaited return in the planned Midnight Sons movie.

Talking to Screen Rant about Eyes of Wakanda, Moon Knight composer Hesham Nazih shared a disappointing update about where things stand with a possible season 2.

"That's the million-dollar question. No one knows. Not even Mohamed Diab," Nazih revealed. "No one ever talked about this. No one knows. If you ask anyone, which I did, I only get, 'No one knows.'"

That's disappointing, but it lines up with what we've heard quite a few times before today. Marvel Television is also looking to shift focus to yearly series, and we find it hard to believe Moon Knight season 2 will be among them (especially as it's been over three years since we last saw the character on our screens).

Had Kang the Conqueror remained the Multiverse Saga's big bad, chances are Moony would have battled Rama-Tut in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Unfortunately, we don't bank on him being in Avengers: Doomsday

"I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future," MCU executive Brad Winderbaum said earlier this year. "And moving forward, our priorities have shifted."

"We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television," he continued, before promising, "There are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

As noted, the Disney+ series ended on a huge cliffhanger; while Marc Spector and Steven Grant seemingly rid themselves of Khonshu, we'd later learn that a third personality—Jake Lockley—was secretly working as the Moon God's enforcer. 

If Moon Knight is among the characters who take centre stage in Midnight Sons, chances are it will be Lockley beneath the mask. Steven suits up as Mr. Knight, while Marc is a classic version of Moon Knight. What Jake's version looks like is a mystery to us.

Related:

Spike101
Spike101 - 8/18/2025, 5:19 AM
I’d love to see the character again but only if there was more action and a promise we’ll never see the plastic hippo again!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/18/2025, 5:22 AM
@Spike101 - and that they will stop with the weird cuts mid fight that lead to instant victory... It was was a cool idea to imply there was a third personality, now that we have confirmation that it's the case no need to keep doing that as it kills momentum. Having said that, big fan of the first season, one of my favorite Disney+ shows.
Spike101
Spike101 - 8/18/2025, 5:32 AM
@Urubrodi - yes agreed, some of it seemed a real mess. The first time we actually see MoonKnight in the museum at night was amazing though, although short, in terms of quality right up there with some of the best MCU scenes.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 8/18/2025, 5:44 AM
@Spike101 - Plus, I'd say the flashback scene where Marc finds out his mom passed away and he switches to Steven to avoid the pain is one of the best acting in the whole MCU. Marvel shouldn't put Oscar Isaac on the bench, whether is season 2 or Midnight Sons he needs to be back.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/18/2025, 5:27 AM
Marvel killer Ne Zha 2 review from mashable:

"Ne Zha II puts superhero movies to shame, delivering a climax that not only has major twists but also big character moments and even bigger battles. I struggle to think of another animated movie that offers such a epic war scene"

DONT MISS IT!!!
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 8/18/2025, 5:53 AM
@vectorsigma - k hun
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/18/2025, 5:45 AM
Moon Knight? [frick] yes.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight? Sure why not?

A second season of MCU Moon Knight? Aw hell nah!

View Recorder