Four MCU TV Shows That Desperately Need A Second Season On Disney+

Since Disney+ came into play, Marvel Studios has released many small-screen entries for the MCU. At the time of their initial release, Marvel Studios treated the shows as essentially long movies, as opposed to traditional TV series. The approach worked for certain projects, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Ms. Marvel, which all received big-screen continuations.

However, said approach didn't fit entirely well for projects that were clearly meant to be followed-up on, given the many burning questions they left on the table. Marvel Studios is now working on delivering more traditional TV shows, crafting storylines meant to develop over multiple seasons, as evidenced by the (thankfully) ongoing Daredevil: Born Again. Unfortunately, even with this new strategy in place, there are some shows from the 2021-2025 era that seemingly have no continuations planned, despite their clear potential for them.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the four MCU Dsiney+ shows that desperately need second seasons.

4. Hawkeye (2021)

Funnily enough, Hawkeye did not end on a cliffhanger. Instead, it actually had a satisifying ending, with Clint accepting Kate Bishop as his protégé and bringing her into his home, promising the beginning of a joyous journey for the two archers. Hawkeye is basically a comfort show. It's fun, upbeat and filled with exciting action, and it didn't necessarily leave audiences wondering what was next for the two heroes. With that, you might be wondering what's so pressing about continuing their story.

Well, it's the show's easygoing and hopeful nature that makes it the exact sort of project that could continue for as long as there are interesting adventures to tell for its lead characters. For a while, it looked like Hawkeye would, in fact, get a second season — a possibility strengthened by the multiple rumors and reports that have consistently come out about it. After years, however, nothing materialized (so far, at least), which is an unexpected outcome, mainly due to how popular Hailee Steinfeld was at the time of the show's release (and, of course, continues to be).

Later on, Clint Barton himself, Jeremy Renner, confirmed there had been talks with Marvel Studios to give Hawkeye a Season 2. However, the star was not satisfied with the offer given to him to return as the archer, and decided not to move forward with the project. More recently, however, Renner spoke very positively about a continuation of Hawkeye, stating:

"I'll always dance with Marvel. I'll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it's rocking. I'm happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there's so much for us to do. We waded through many discussions about the shape of that season. It's getting my body right and getting everything right for that. The timing of that will come, and if there's still a need, want, and desire for it, then yeah."

Let's hope that means Clint and Kate will ride together once again to defend the MCU from whatever needs defending. We all just need more Hawkeye in our lives.

3. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Some comic book adaptations just don't hit, and one can easily understand why they don't. For the life of me, however, I cannot fathom how She-Hulk is as hated as it is. It's a fun workplace comedy starring Jennifer Walters, brilliantly played by Tatiana Maslany. Was the courtroom material somewhat lackluster at points? Sure. Is the show on par with projects like Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Daredevil: Born Again? No.

Having said that, it was a solid series with cool concepts (there's a lot to love about Abomination's bizarre arc, for example). The comedy is pretty good, and we got to see modern Hulk-level action on the small screen. There's also the one-shot episode co-starring Charlie Cox's Daredevil, which is, arguably, one of the best content offerings from Marvel Studios so far.

The show didn't end on a cliffhanger, but given its laid-back tone and sitcom-oriented story structure, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law perfectly lends itself for an ongoing run, akin to long-running sitcoms like Arrested Development, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community. One could argue the show may not necessarily hit like said shows, but She-Hulk deserves, at the very least, one more season to see if it can garner an audience that will justify the budget needed to bring Jennifer Walter's world to life.

2. Ironheart (2025)

Out of all the shows on this list, Ironheart is perhaps the one that resonated with me the least. The story was solid, but it wasn't enough to grab this here writer. It also seemed to fail to connect with viewers, as it arguably faded from the pop culture zeitgeist shortly after release. However, it did leave us with one of the most intriguing cliffhangers in the MCU so far — movies and TV shows included. Finally making his debut in the franchise after years of speculation, Mephisto arrived to turn Riri Williams' world upside down.

The series closed with Riri having sold her soul to Marvel's Devil, and, adding to the intrigue, Parker Robbins was shown seeking new powers for himself. They were the perfect setup for a continuation. Alas, we still have no idea what piece of media Riri or her supporting cast could next show up in to continue the storylines set up in the Ironheart finale. One could argue Ironheart will most likely return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but it's a safe bet to say the two blockbusters will be focused on the larger MCU, and will likely not offer enough storytelling real estate to resolve the fascinating threads left by Ironheart.

Given the little fanfare the show received upon release, a continuation of Riri's story seems unlikely, but darn it, I will hold out hope for a closing chapter nonetheless.

1. Moon Knight (2022)

Look, I love the character of Moon Knight. My obsession with the guy is unhealthy. As such, when Marvel Studios' Moon Knight was announced, the elation I felt, I cannot properly describe. Then, the show arrived, and it didn't disappoint. To be fair, it was, in many ways, a significant departure from the Marc Spector and co. I had fallen in love with in the comics. Yet, there was enough of the character's bones in the project to make it a compelling take on Marc's side of the Marvel Universe.

Similar to Ironheart, Moon Knight closed on a massive cliffhanger, with Khonshu giving the Moon Knight mantle to Jake Lockley—Marc Spector´s third personality, after the deity allowed Marc and Steven to quit as his champion, also known as his "Fist." The ending set up an intriguing story for Marc, who would have had to contend with the fact he was serving Khonshu under a completely different personality he wasn't even fully aware of. The show dropped hints throughout its run about just how vicious Jake was, but audiences never actually got to see him in action, which made the potential of seeing him fully unleashed in a Moon Knight Season 2 quite exciting.

Unfortunately, the show ended and... well, Moon Knight's live-action run seemed to end as well. Numerous rumors have popped up about development of a second season since the show came to an end, but nothing ended up materializing for the Fist of Khonshu. Ultimately, a somewhat disappointing update for the show's future came up when Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum, while talking to Comicbook.com, stated that there were plans for Moon Knight down the road, but appeared to hint at the fact that a Season 2 was not in the cards:

"So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future. And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Given that comment, there could be a chance for Oscar Isaac to reprise the role of Marc Spector in Doomsday and Secret Wars (because, let's face it, at this point, we're expecting everyone to pop up in those films), but we need another chapter of the Fist of Khonshu's show. It doesn't look like it's going to happen, but hopefully things will change down the road, as Moon Knight has the potential to deliver some top-notch storytelling for the MCU.

Now it's your turn. What MCU Disney+ show do you feel deserves a continuation? Drop your thoughts in the comments!