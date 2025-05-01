HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Explains Why He Won't Return For Season 2: "I Told Them To Go Fly A Kite"

If a second season of Marvel's Disney+ Hawkeye series moves forward, it'll do so without star Jeremy Renner.

During an interview with High Performance, Renner revealed that he declined the studio's offer to reprise the lead role of Clint Barton when he was only offered half of his season 1 salary.

“They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount.”

Renner believes that his near-fatal 2023 snowplough accident contributed to the lower offer.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.'”

“This is not Marvel, mind you," he clarified. "This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it,” Renner continued, adding that he’s not ruling out a return to “Hawkeye” in the future. “Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see.”

Since Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is expected to take up the Hawkeye mantle going forward, a second season could work without Renner's involvement, but let's hope this doesn't deter him from returning as Barton in the upcoming Avengers movies.

Hawkeye season 1 is now available on physical media. You can check out a deleted scene along with the disc's bonus features below.

Marvel Studios' Hawkeye is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) - a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan - to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Bonus Features

A Tale of Two Hawkeyes — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.

Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.

Deleted Scenes

Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.

At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.

Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.

Kate’s First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.

Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice.

Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.

Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.

You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.

Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.

Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.

Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.

Until It’s Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.

Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.