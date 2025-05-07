RUMOR: Marvel Had A Surprising Reason For Making Jeremy Renner A Low-ball HAWKEYE Season 2 Offer

RUMOR: Marvel Had A Surprising Reason For Making Jeremy Renner A Low-ball HAWKEYE Season 2 Offer

According to two new reports, Disney and Marvel Studios had a calculated reason for making a low-ball offer to Jeremy Renner for Hawkeye season 2, leaving the character's fate up in the air, as a result.

By JoshWilding - May 07, 2025 06:05 AM EST
Hawkeye took place over Christmas and proved an effective debut for Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. The series also showcased Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton; the actor had been taking on supporting roles in the MCU since 2011, but soon made it clear that Hawkeye was deserving of the spotlight. 

The actor recently revealed that when Marvel Studios approached him about season 2, he was offered only half of what he was paid for that first batch of episodes. 

Renner understandably declined to reprise the role in that instance, and we've since heard that a new Hawkeye series will likely revolve around Kate. Previously, it was reported that season 2 would be set in one location similar to The Raid, pitting the Hawkeyes against Clint's brother, Barney Barton/Trickshot.

According to both The InSneider's Jeff Sneider and Puck's Matt Belloni, Disney and Marvel Studios deliberately made Renner a low-ball offer for Hawkeye season 2. According to the former, they were aware that he'd reject being paid half as much money, giving them a reason not to "have to make a second season of the show."

In his piece, Belloni added, "Nobody tell Renner the show attracted middling viewership and costs would have come down across the board for a Season 2—that is, if execs weren’t lowballing him in the first place so they could pin the cancellation on him, not them."

While it does sound like they're theorising to some extent, if Renner had something in his contract that guaranteed a second season, then that could explain why the studio settled on this tactic. It's now unclear what the future holds in store for Hawkeye, as neither Renner nor Steinfeld were announced as being part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

Here's a reminder of what Renner said about his Hawkeye season 2 discussions with Marvel:

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.'"

"This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it. Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see."

Marvel Studios is believed to be moving away from bringing movie characters to streaming, instead deciding to create more distance between its film and TV offerings to avoid making the MCU feel like "homework." 

That might explain why Daredevil: Born Again felt largely standalone. In comparison, WandaVision was essential viewing to understand Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier a must-watch prequel to get the most out of Captain America: Brave New World.

Kevin Feige is spearheading some big changes at Marvel Studios, but here's hoping Renner and Steinfeld both get to suit up soon. 

Hawkeye season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+. 

HAWKEYE Star Jeremy Renner Explains Why He Won't Return For Season 2: I Told Them To Go Fly A Kite
Orphix
Orphix - 5/7/2025, 6:10 AM
I know I am in the minority - and it seems like sacrilege to say it - but I think the Hawkeye TV Show was my favourite out of the Disney+ TV stuff.
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 5/7/2025, 6:12 AM
@Orphix - I enjoyed it too! Stuff set at Christmas time is always a bonus for me too lol.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 6:12 AM
@Orphix - I don’t think you are in the minority as much as you think since I hear a lot of praise for the Hawkeye show.

It’s not my favorite but I did like it.
Orphix
Orphix - 5/7/2025, 6:27 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Good to know I'm not alone! :)

There are other shows I enjoyed (or liked bits of) but, for me, Hawkeye just seems to be the best all round show.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/7/2025, 6:12 AM
I liked the Hawkeye show. Yelena and Kate's banter was top notch.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 5/7/2025, 6:16 AM
1. Wandavision
2. Loki
3. FaTWS
4. Hawkeye
5. Agatha
6. Ms Marvel
7. Daredevil s1
8. Echo
9. What if?
10. She Hulk
11. Secret Invasion

(Not including special presentations)
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/7/2025, 6:37 AM
Hawkeye was one of the better D+ shows. Unfortunately that's not saying much.

I'm not too familiar with Kate Bishop in the comics so I have no idea if Hailee played her right, but I liked her in the role. That kid has lots of charm. I enjoyed the scenes with her and Yelena.

Truthfully I would've rathered a show that dealt with Clint the whole time.

?si=7ilfRQ19EcgzDpHU

I think a guy with no super powers armed with only a bow and arrow fighting and fighting alongside super powered beings, Norse gods, aliens etc. is probably one of the most interesting characters to study. The only other person who could relate to him gave her life to save the world.

I'm sure they couldn't afford Scarlett, but it would've been cool to see flashbacks of her and Clint in Budapest.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/7/2025, 6:39 AM
It was a good show with a bad ending imo. Kate and Yelena were great, bad they butchered Kingpin's character in this one.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/7/2025, 6:43 AM
@Urubrodi - They haven't gotten him right since Netflix.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/7/2025, 6:46 AM
@DarthOmega - Well I liked what they did with him in Born Again for the most part. It's clearly a continuation of that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/7/2025, 6:41 AM
That’s a rather shady & shitty thing to do but it is Hollywood so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is true…

However self sabotaging like that doesn’t make sense since on the off chance he had accepted the offer then what would they have done?.

Also if the rumors of it being set in a single location and taking inspiration from the likes of The Raid are true then that makes sense since it was likely also a cost cutting measure.

Anyway I do hope S2 does happen with both Renner’s Clint & Steinfeld’s Kate but if not then oh well…

Clint’s story ended well in the show and now you could focus on Kate in other projects such as Champions etc.

