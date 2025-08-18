HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Photos Reveal HD Look At Harry Potter, Hagrid, And A Familiar Wizarding World Item

In this latest batch of photos from the set of HBO's Harry Potter, we get our best look yet at Dominic McLaughlin as the Boy Wizard and Nick Frost as Hagrid. What's he hiding inside his jacket, though?

By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Some HD shots of Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost on the set of HBO's Harry Potter have surfaced (via SFFGazette.com), giving us our best look yet at the Boy Wizard and Hagrid, the half-giant gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Look closely, and you'll notice that Hagrid has his iconic pink umbrella to hand. The seemingly innocuous item hides his wand, and while Hagrid uses it sparingly after being expelled from Hogwarts as a boy, it plays a fun role in The Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone (though Dudley Dursley may disagree).

Harry and Hagrid were spotted in Central London, making their way to a pub called The Blue Maid. The prevailing theory among fans is that this is the entrance to The Leaky Cauldron, and where this duo will enter Diagon Alley. 

Look closely at these latest Harry Potter set photos, and you'll notice that Frost was suited up as Hagrid alongside a much-larger stand-in wearing a scarily realistic prosthetic head. This means the actor can be there for close-up shots, and ensures the fan-favourite gamekeeper looks suitably large from a distance as he guides young Harry through London.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Chris Columbus, who helmed The Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, praised the decision to revisit the Wizarding World as a TV series. 

"Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long," he said. "The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic. You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films. I look forward to seeing what they’re trying to do with it. I think it’s great."

You can see these new Harry Potter set photos on X or by heading over to Mail Online, where you'll find the whole gallery (and some footage). 

In the Instagram post below, you can take a closer look at the Wizarding World's new Leaky Cauldron.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.

mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 8/18/2025, 11:15 AM
Hopefully its good....Rings of power was disappointing but this is HBO and not Amazon.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/18/2025, 11:18 AM
@mastakilla39 - calling rings of power 'disappointing' is underselling it. It was an absolute disgrace and a slap in the face to fans of tolkiens works
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/18/2025, 11:22 AM
@mastakilla39 - I never read the books, but i adore the original Jackson Trilogy...the Hobbit, not so much. but i found it to be quite entertaining and well acted, season 2 especially.

Re: Potter and putting Snapegate aside.... maybe I'm just getting old, but i feel the movies having only ended 14 years ago, still hold up pretty well and feel it's too soon already to be giving up a retelling. I'll be watching, but obviously im going to be comparing to the movies rather than the books...
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/18/2025, 11:23 AM
@mastakilla39 - yeah but this show has basically the books as a script, where Rings of Power was for all intents and purposes a new story based on lore filling info in the LOTR books
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/18/2025, 11:38 AM
@SteviesRightFoo -
There were a few things that I enjoyed seeing on screen but the changes to characters and story were abombinable. It woulnd't have been hard to construct a series that went along with the actual story.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 8/18/2025, 11:49 AM
@Goldboink @SteviesRightFoo - I think TROP is passable if you don't know the material, just unnecessarily stretched it to be 3 seasons. But I agree they messed up the characters and timeline from the books especially Galadriel.

People are saying the same thing about House of Dragons and I never read any of A Song of Ice and Fire books so not sure.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/18/2025, 11:51 AM
@mastakilla39 - need see it find out
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/18/2025, 11:58 AM
@mastakilla39 - I've spoken to quite a few friends who never read Tolkien and also found it fairly poor when it comes to both dialogue and characterization. Galadriel especially is just really poorly articulated as a character. Im not even coming from a canonical perspective...just narratively speaking, they've made her fairly unlikable, unfortunately.

Now from the perspective of a Tolkien reader, unfortunately those two showrunners get just about everything wrong in regards to something as simple as the concept of evil within the series. I mean we literally have orcs living out the nuclear family in this show. At times it almost feels like parody.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 8/18/2025, 12:07 PM
@mastakilla39 -
My wife is digging it but she hasn't obsessed over the original material the same way that I have. If you don't know the backstory it's fine, I guess. I found the Mordor stuff interesting enough. Loved the Numenor stuff but, yea, messing up Galadriel was bad and Gil Galad isn't the same guy I thought he was from the books, although he is thin in the source material.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 8/18/2025, 12:23 PM
@mastakilla39 - Even Season 2 of House of Dragons is 1000x better than anything in Rings of Power.
Sinner
Sinner - 8/18/2025, 11:18 AM
I mean that’s Harry and Hagrid so 🤷‍♂️
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 11:24 AM
Sweet!!.

Also man that kid really does look like Harry off the page , maybe even moreso then…

Anyway , Nick Frost is pretty perfect casting as Hagrid so can’t wait to see him follow in the footsteps of the late great Robbie Coltrane!!.

User Comment Image
Odekahn
Odekahn - 8/18/2025, 12:08 PM
Black Snape.

