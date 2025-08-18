HARRY POTTER TV Series Set Photos Reveal HD Look At Harry Potter, Hagrid, And A Familiar Wizarding World Item

Some HD shots of Dominic McLaughlin and Nick Frost on the set of HBO's Harry Potter have surfaced (via SFFGazette.com), giving us our best look yet at the Boy Wizard and Hagrid, the half-giant gamekeeper and groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Look closely, and you'll notice that Hagrid has his iconic pink umbrella to hand. The seemingly innocuous item hides his wand, and while Hagrid uses it sparingly after being expelled from Hogwarts as a boy, it plays a fun role in The Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone (though Dudley Dursley may disagree).

Harry and Hagrid were spotted in Central London, making their way to a pub called The Blue Maid. The prevailing theory among fans is that this is the entrance to The Leaky Cauldron, and where this duo will enter Diagon Alley.

Look closely at these latest Harry Potter set photos, and you'll notice that Frost was suited up as Hagrid alongside a much-larger stand-in wearing a scarily realistic prosthetic head. This means the actor can be there for close-up shots, and ensures the fan-favourite gamekeeper looks suitably large from a distance as he guides young Harry through London.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Chris Columbus, who helmed The Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets, praised the decision to revisit the Wizarding World as a TV series.

"Our film was two hours and 40 minutes, and the second one was almost as long," he said. "The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that’s fantastic. You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn’t have an opportunity to do all these great scenes that we just couldn’t put in the films. I look forward to seeing what they’re trying to do with it. I think it’s great."

You can see these new Harry Potter set photos on X or by heading over to Mail Online, where you'll find the whole gallery (and some footage).

In the Instagram post below, you can take a closer look at the Wizarding World's new Leaky Cauldron.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Joining them will be Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley.

Harry Potter's adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Joining them will be Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling and will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Harry Potter premieres on HBO in 2027.