HARRY POTTER Star Rupert Grint Shares The Words Of Advice He Offered His Small Screen Successor Alastair Stout

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter movies, and in a new interview, the 37-year-old actor reveals the words of advice he passed on to his 11-year-old successor, Alastair Stout...

By JoshWilding - Nov 24, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

Ever since HBO's Harry Potter TV series was first announced, Wizarding World fans have argued that it's far too soon for a reboot. However, while the final movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released in 2011, it's been nearly 25 years since The Philosopher's/Sorcerer's Stone was first brought to theaters.

The only original actor returning for the upcoming HBO series is Warwick Davis as Professor Flitwick. Every other major role has been recast, and we're obviously getting a new young Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

During a recent interview with the BBC (via SFFGazette.com), the big screen Ron Weasley, Rupert Grint, confirmed that he's reached out to his successor, Alastair Stout.

"I wrote him a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were," the actor said of the 11-year-old. "It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience."

Reflecting on his own Harry Potter experience, Grint added, "It changed my whole life quite quickly. I was a huge fan of the books, so for me it was like stepping into the books, and that was very special."

"It has a quite deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now. It’s great. It gives me a lot of pride. It was such a huge thing," he explained. "I don’t think I’ll ever quite step out of his shadow, but I’m fine with that."

Each of the young actors who starred in the Harry Potter movies has had to accept that the franchise will forever follow them. Some have embraced it (Tom Felton recently returned as Draco Malfoy on stage), while others have done what they can to move on. 

Recently, Grint's co-star Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he also wrote to his young counterpart, Dominic McLaughlin. "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time,'" the original Boy Wizard shared. "And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them."

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.

J.K. Rowling Inspects HARRY POTTER Set While HBO Reveals Plans To Film Season 2 Quickly
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/24/2025, 4:19 PM
We’ll , that’s nice of him to say…

I know Rupert has done television & such post HP for which he’s gotten positive reception aswell but he’ll always be Ron for me and others which I can understand can feel limiting as an actor but I think it’s also wonderful to realize how much if an impact a single character you have played has had on others which I find to be flattering personally.

However I do hope this tv version of Ron is closer to the books then the movies (who I still enjoy) and has a lot of good character moments besides here & there since they gave a lot of his stuff to Hermione in the films unfortunately!!.

