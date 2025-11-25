“This Is Ridiculous”: HARRY POTTER Actress Opens Up About Getting Cast As A 14-Year-Old In Her 30s

“This Is Ridiculous”: HARRY POTTER Actress Opens Up About Getting Cast As A 14-Year-Old In Her 30s

The actress who played one of Harry Potter’s most memorable characters has revealed what it was like getting cast as a teenager while being 36 years old in real life.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 25, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

A common practice in Hollywood is casting full-grown adults as much younger characters. It's happened in Gilmore Girls, Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man, Euphoria, the list goes on. The Harry Potter franchise, for the most part, avoided this trend, with its main three actors—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grin—matching the age of their roles. However, there was one notable exception: Myrtle Warren, a.k.a. Moaning Myrtle.

The Harry Potter series featured a large cast of characters across its eight films. Ironically, though, given her relatively short amount of screen time, Myrtle was perhaps one of the most memorable. The character, who debuted in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, was 14 years old. Her actress, Shirley Henderson, was 36 when production started. It was a significant age gap between performer and character. Now, the actress has opened up about what it was like to land the role.

Speaking to The Independent, Henderson revealed that, while considering whether to audition or not, the film's casting director told her to do so. Yet, she cautioned her to keep her age a secret: "The casting director said, 'Go for it—and don't mention your age."

Henderson expanded on that during an interview with Radio Times, stating: "When I was first asked for an audition, I didn't know who Harry Potter was. But my sister, who was staying with me, had read the books. Still, I wasn't convinced I could play a 14-year-old girl because I was in my 30s at the time. But I spoke to the casting director Karen Lindsay-Stewart and she said, 'I haven't told them your age.'"

As she explained, she dressed up in a school uniform, and felt the situation was "ridiculous." "I went to the audition dressed as a schoolgirl—white shirt, black skirt, ponytail—thinking, 'This is ridiculous.' I did my wee bit for them and they thanked me."

Months later, she got word that the people behind the film wanted to meet with her again: "Months went by and I thought that was it, but then they phoned my agent, asked to see me again, and offered me the [part]."

Henderson then stated that ultimately, due to the character being a ghost, she was constantly surrounded by mist (and was darn near invisible), which aided in hiding her age: "Myrtle is an old person in a young person's body and because she's ghosty, there's a kind of mistiness. You're not looking closely at my face, so we could get away with it."

Being a crying ghost in the halls of Hogwarts, Myrtle spent most of her time alone. Emulating the isolation experienced by her tragic character, Henderson revealed to The Independent that she filmed her scenes by herself in front of a green screen. 

The Harry Potter films are available to stream on HBO Max. 

What did you think about the process behind casting Shirley Henderson as Myrtle? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
WICKED: FOR GOOD's Dorothy, Bethany Weaver, Shares Spoilery BTS Photos And Breaks Silence On Iconic Role
Related:

WICKED: FOR GOOD's Dorothy, Bethany Weaver, Shares Spoilery BTS Photos And Breaks Silence On Iconic Role
HARRY POTTER Star Rupert Grint Shares The Words Of Advice He Offered His Small Screen Successor Alastair Stout
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER Star Rupert Grint Shares The Words Of Advice He Offered His Small Screen Successor Alastair Stout

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/25/2025, 11:04 AM
So the writers on this site just summarize and paraphrase articles from other websites in order to generate ad revenue.

Got it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 11:09 AM
@GComix85 - honestly , that’s kind of what most websites do now.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/25/2025, 11:16 AM
@GComix85 - They also don’t proofread.

“Her actress, Shirley Henderson, was 36 when production started.”
Drace24
Drace24 - 11/25/2025, 11:05 AM
Technically Myrtle is 64, so...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/25/2025, 11:11 AM
I knew about this since the actress herself is 60 now (which is crazy) and in retrospect does make her trying to come into Harry in Goblet of Fire kinda weird even though they are meant to be a similar age in universe…

Regardless , Ms Henderson did well as Moaning Myrtle and even though was only in 2 movies remains a memorable part of that film series for me.

User Comment Image

Fun fact: she also voiced Babu Frik in TROS and does the same for the Anzellan species as a whole whenever they appear!!.
kseven
kseven - 11/25/2025, 11:35 AM
How privileged is this actress that she can complain about her agent getting her roles in a big budget movie?

Seriously.

Say thank you and STFU.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder