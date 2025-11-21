Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Silence On Dominic McLaughlin Taking Over As HARRY POTTER

Daniel Radcliffe offered warm encouragement and thoughtful advice to Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor stepping into the role of Harry Potter for the upcoming HBO Max reboot.

By MarkJulian - Nov 21, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Longtime Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has weighed in on the franchise’s future, revealing his thoughts and first interactionwith Dominic McLaughlin, the newcomer chosen to bring “The Boy Who Lived” to life in HBO Max’s upcoming reboot.

Appearing on GMA to promote his role in the upcoming Broadway play, Every Brilliant Thing, Radcliffe stated, " I know a few people who are working on the production so I wrote to Domininic and sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back, and I just want to say that I don't want to be a spectre in the lives of these children but I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.' And I do."

"I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh it’s crazy I was doing that at that age.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time."

Daniel Radcliffe landed the role of Harry Potter on August 21, 2000, when he was just 11 years old, after director Chris Columbus spotted him in the BBC’s adaptation of David Copperfield.

In a fitting twist of history, Dominic McLaughlin, also 11, was announced as the new Harry Potter in May 2025.

new Harry Potter actor Dominic McLaughlin

Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials), the showrunner of the upcoming reboot, wrote the pilot. It's unclear who wrote the second episode.

The new live-action Harry Potter TV series is expected to debut in 2026.

Most of the attention right now is on the upcoming Harry Potter television remake for HBO Max. Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials), is the showrunner of the upcoming reboot and also wrote the pilot.

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will step into the legendary roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

They'll be joined by an impressive supporting cast: John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Essiedu as Snape, Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost joins as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

Though a release date has not yet been confirmed, HBO is assuring fans that this adaptation will remain deeply loyal to J.K. Rowling’s original book series. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, emphasized that the show will embrace the full depth and richness of the source material.

“With a devoted creative team, we’ll finally be able to explore the depth and detail of these beloved stories through the long-form storytelling that television makes possible,” Bloys shared in a press statement.

More recently,  series author J.K. Rowling revealed that she is very pleased with how things are progressing on the HBO adaptation, writing on social media, "“I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!.

When fans asked if she would be writing any of the episodes herself, Rowling replied, "No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers." 

MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 10:20 AM
WB confirmed 10 years for this show. With the current pace of TV series, in 10 years it will be possible to produce a total of 3 seasons. These kids will be 22 when they're supposed to be in their 4th year at Hogwarts.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/21/2025, 10:24 AM
@MisterBones - they clearly intend to shoot every year.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/21/2025, 10:27 AM
@McMurdo - lets see if intent meets execution.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 10:40 AM
That was sweet of Daniel to do…

Putting the Rowling of it all aside , those movies & books still mean the world to me as much as they did when I was growing up so while I’m looking forward to the show , its not gonna hold the same appeal or magic for me as the originals which is fine because I hope it has the same impact for another kid as it did for me.

Anyway , its great to see the career Radcliffe has had in terms of the varied roles he has taken on in film , tv & stage while also especially not falling into the pitfalls other child actors unfortunately have!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/21/2025, 11:09 AM
What else is he gonna say. He's a good man and he knows none of these kids have anything to do with Rowling's hate-mongering. He's made his stance on the issue clear. He stands with the trans people targeted by Joan.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 11/21/2025, 11:36 AM
Why does the new Potter look like a middle aged woman in Halloween drag? Odd looking kid
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/21/2025, 11:52 AM
What if he'd been like "Tell that kid he ain't shit. When you come for the king, you'd best not miss."
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2025, 12:03 PM
@Clintthahamster - the kid replies…

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/21/2025, 12:59 PM
I hope these children are protected
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 11/21/2025, 3:57 PM
The new Harry looks like Isaak from the original Children Of The Corn…
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2025, 4:58 PM
Pictures see him on set always look pissed off and try get out crap on face look expression he gives off

