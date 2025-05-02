RUMOR: HAWKEYE Season 2 Is Still Happening Without Jeremy Renner; Hailee Steinfeld Will Be The Show's Lead

While Jeremy Renner has confirmed that he turned down Hawkeye season 2 after being offered half the amount he was paid for season 1, a new rumour claims the spotlight will shift to Hailee Steinfeld...

By JoshWilding - May 02, 2025 04:05 AM EST
Hawkeye arguably remains Marvel Studios' most underrated TV series. While not every subplot hit the mark (Swordsman's peculiar role in the finale felt like a last-minute change), Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh stole the show as Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova, and Jeremy Renner was on top form as Clint Barton.

We also met Maya Lopez/Echo, while Vincent D'Onofrio made his surprise MCU return as The Kingpin. Fans were also blessed with Rogers: The Musical, of course. 

It's been nearly four years since Hawkeye debuted on Disney+, and while there's been plenty of chatter about a second season, it's yet to take shape. That was initially down to 2023's Hollywood strikes and the snow plow accident that very nearly cost Renner his life. 

However, it was yesterday that we learned The Avengers star turned down Hawkeye season 2 after being offered only half of what he was paid for season 1 (for an 8-month shoot, no less). No one has blamed Renner for turning down the offer, though it sounds like the series will continue without him.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, "Despite Jeremy Renner's decision to not do it a season 2 of Hawkeye, [it's] still moving forward with Hailee Steinfeld as the lead."

Hawkeye was meant to be a passing of the torch from Clint to Kate, so it makes sense to put the spotlight on her. Another team-up arguably would have been more fun, so here's hoping Marvel Studios can work something out with Renner between now and whenever production starts. 

As of now, it's unclear whether the actor will reprise his role as Hawkeye in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars

"They asked me to do season two, and they offered me half the money," Renner says in the video below. "I’m like, 'Wow, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money — eight months of my time, essentially, and you do it for half the amount?' I’m like, 'I’m sorry, why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?' Is that why want to pay me half of what I made on the first season?"

He added, "And this is not Marvel. My juice is like this Disney — not even really Disney, it’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told him to go fly a kite at the insult offer. And so we didn’t see eye to eye on it, sadly. I still love the character, I would still love to do it, but I had to defend myself."

"I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what you paid me the first season. So it’s a little disheartening that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me that I’m not doing that right now."

Stay tuned for updates on Hawkeye season 2 as we have them. 

@high_performance Jeremy Renner reveals why Hawkeye Season 2 never happened... 👀🏹 Jeremy's episode with us is available now, exclusively on the High Performance App! 🙌 Jeremy Renner's 'My Next Breath' is available in all formats now, published by Simon & Schuster UK #avengers #jeremyrenner #hawkeye #hawkeyeseason2 #disneyplus ♬ original sound - High Performance
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/2/2025, 4:31 AM
User Comment Image
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 5/2/2025, 4:40 AM
No Renner, not watching.
Omario
Omario - 5/2/2025, 4:48 AM
They'd rather spend less therefore will make less. Too bad. The essence of Hawkeye is Renner. Wish Feige would step up
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 5:08 AM
Rather just see her be the lead of a Young Avengers show then. If it's an Hawkeye show, I prefer Renner's Barton to be a part of it. No matter how small the role, I like him in it.

Also, first time seeing that clip. From the way he looks, I can definitely understand why he told them to go fly a kite.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 5/2/2025, 5:27 AM
Well that's the whole point right?
Reginator
Reginator - 5/2/2025, 5:42 AM
Clint Barton is Hawkeye. She is just I clueless girl with a bow.

View Recorder