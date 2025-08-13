Spidey Looks Like He's Stepped Straight Out Of The Comics In New SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos

Believe it or not, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had to pause shooting today because it was too sunny (that might be a first for Scotland). Tomorrow is still expected to be the movie's final day in Glasgow, though, meaning the steady stream of set photos and videos we've been getting will soon come to an end.

In the meantime, we do have some new shots of Spidey on set, and the wall-crawler looks like he's stepped straight off the page and into the real world. There are plenty of iconic Spider-Man poses to be found here, and similar to The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, those seem to be a priority for filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

Tom Holland hasn't been on set in Scotland since that first day, suggesting his presence was a very clever marketing gimmick by Sony Pictures (we'd imagine it was also a priority for the actor to be seen wearing the suit before a stuntman).

Piecing together what we've seen with claims from various social media scoopers, this sequence will feature Spider-Man chasing down The Punisher as he drives an armoured vehicle through New York while pursuing a Department of Damage Control convoy transporting The Scorpion.

Along the way, Peter Parker will swing after the tank, stand on the side of it, and eventually break in after using an unknown gadget to bring Frank Castle's rampage to an end.

The MCU's Spider-Man is finally going street-level in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the stakes in his next solo outing are likely to remain high. Rumours persist that it could still have a Multiversal element, likely leading into next December's Avengers: Doomsday.

"I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently shared. "Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events."

"So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover…I don’t want to say too much, but Destin...he's got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool," the executive added.

Check out these spectacular new photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, though they don't currently look set to appear in the movie. Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and likely fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics could influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.