SPIDER-MAN Strikes Another Iconic Pose In Latest BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos

Still no sign of Sadie Sink, but these latest photos from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set do give us an amazing new look at the well-crawler striking one of his signature poses...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2025 06:08 AM EST

We've seen quite a few high-quality photos from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set since filming began in Glasgow, Scotland, and these latest shots might be some of the most spectacular yet.

As you can see, one of the photos captures the wall-crawler (we're not sure if it's Tom Holland or his stunt double in the suit) hitting his signature jumping pose.

There have been conflicting reports about when production is scheduled to finish up in Glasgow, but shooting is expected to continue until at least the end of this week. We have heard that Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle) is set to arrive on set after recently wrapping on The Punisher Special Presentation in New York, and fans have also been keeping an eye out for Sadie Sink.

Though Director Destin Daniel Cretton appeared to confirm that Sink was on set (more here), the Stranger Things alum reportedly sent her video message from London, not Glasgow.

Check out the latest set photos at the links below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/The Scorpion, and Liza Colón-Zayas in an undisclosed role. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

The Brand New Day comic storyline features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/13/2025, 6:46 AM
Script > Imagery

