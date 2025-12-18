MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Final Battle, SECRET WARS' Leads, SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Spoilers

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer is currently playing in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Even with it now confirmed that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers in the movie, fans remain eager to learn about what's to come in the 2026 blockbuster.

While we'd suggest taking the following with a pinch of salt, social media scooper James Mack has just dropped some bold claims about both Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Mack claims that Avengers: Doomsday's final battle takes place in The Void, and that we'll see a "bunch" of Captain America Variants in the metaphysical dimension located at the End of Time (it also sounds like Richard E. Grant's classic Loki will return). He adds that while Doctor Doom and Tony Stark are not connected, we will see Iron Man in the next Avengers movie.

Moving on to Secret Wars, Mack promises a Scarlet Witch/Wiccan reunion and says Kate Bishop has a "pretty big role," alongside the MCU's other young heroes. The new T'Challa, meanwhile, will allegedly be one of the movie's main protagonists.

Over to The Cosmic Circus, and the site's Alex Perez has shared an interesting think piece about Sadie Sink's mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day role.

Casting calls reportedly described the Stranger Things star's character as a "sharp and free-spirited woman with a mysterious past, who is strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated."

Perez theorises that she could be playing Typhoid Mary given her ties to Weapon IX and Damage Control, and writes, "One rumor I had heard from a source regarding the whole Mutant Saga storyline is that it will eventually be revealed that the United States has been conducting the Weapons Plus program for many years in the MCU."

It's a nice theory, but there's also a lot of guesswork here (as is often the case with Perez's scoops). Still, the piece goes on to say that the next Spider-Man movie features "hallucination-type sequences...involving multiple characters, not just Peter Parker."

Shathra remains the most likely option for Sink's character, especially after what we saw in the movie's leaked trailer. Some social media scoopers continue pointing the finger at Jean Grey, but it's going to take a lot for this movie to make that make sense.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.