New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Officially Released; Contains A Hidden Message From The Russo Brothers

The first Avengers: Doomsday trailer—featuring Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers—is now playing in theaters in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash. We don't know when, or even if, the sneak peek will be released online, but the Russo Brothers have just dropped an official teaser.

While there's no footage from the movie itself, we do get a countdown to Avengers: Doomsday's release in theaters one year from today.

However, pay attention, and you'll notice that the clock briefly changes to read "DOOMSDAY" at one point. Some have interpreted it as saying "5 DAYS," but no, it's just a fun nod to the movie's title.

Will Marvel Studios release something else today to announce that four different Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers will play in theaters over the next month? While the leaks have gone viral, it somewhat feels like the studio is missing a trick by not making a bigger deal out of the fact that a first look at the upcoming blockbuster is available to watch on the big screen this weekend.

We'll have to wait and see, but the next teaser (which reportedly revolves around Chris Hemsworth's Thor) will almost certainly leak online in the first half of next week...if not sooner.

"The fun of an Avengers movie is introducing people to each other and seeing how very different personalities get along," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously said. "In the case of a movie that involves the threat of worlds literally colliding, it’s fun to see them visit each other’s homes."

"So with the Baxter Building set, let’s say it had four or five people in it at most in the Fantastic Four movie. And it’s got a heck of a lot more people in it [in Doomsday]. It’s a thrill to see that interaction. And it’s surreal for me, who’s been around for 25 years."

Talking about the X-Men's role in Avengers: Doomsday, Feige added, "It was another dream that we just didn’t think about for many years. Deadpool & Wolverine scratched the surface of that. And now, we’re really delving into it with Doomsday."

Check out the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser below, along with a screenshot of that hidden message.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.