AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Leaks Online In HD As Rumors Of A FIFTH Trailer Surface

The first of four Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers leaked online this past Monday. As is often the case with these unexpected first looks, it appeared to have been recorded on a phone only capable of shooting 360p videos (don't even get us started on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser...).

With Avatar: Fire and Ash now playing in theaters overseas, someone has finally captured our first look at Avengers: Doomsday on camera in 4K. It's still essentially a recording from the back row, but if you missed the previous leaks, you'll surely appreciate this one.

Bizarrely, despite these teasers being theater-exclusives, Disney and Marvel Studios still haven't officially announced plans for them to play on the big screen in the coming weeks.

The idea had been to get fans to buy tickets to see the new Avatar movie over four consecutive weekends, with a fresh teaser each time. Something could be coming tomorrow, but at this stage, it's hard to shake the feeling that Marvel Studios has made an early misstep with how it's choosing to promote Avengers: Doomsday.

The second teaser is expected to focus on Thor, with a third featuring Loki and the fourth set to finally introduce Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Based on how things have played out this week, expect those to leak each Monday at the soonest and by Wednesday at the latest.

There are also rumours swirling on social media today that a fifth teaser is coming, which will serve as a proper trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. That's the one expected to get an online release early next year (one leaker claims it will be a month after the fourth teaser, so roughly 8 weeks from now).

As we're sure you know by now, this first preview opens with former Captain America, Steve Rogers, riding a motorcycle and arriving at the house we last saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame (or one very similar to it).

Steve gets off his bike, picks up and looks at his old Captain America uniform inside, and instead decides to pick up his infant son. The brief teaser ends with "Steve Rogers Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday," along with a countdown to the movie's release this time next year.

Check out the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.