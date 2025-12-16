Cap Is Back! 5 Things We Need To See From Chris Evans' Steve Rogers In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

The first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday leaked online yesterday, confirming that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers in the highly anticipated movie. Short of a major twist, it seems the Russos are planning to explore what happened after Captain America chose to remain in the past with Peggy Carter. We see they've had a son, and while we're not expecting Captain America Jr. to come into play, it certainly adds some stakes to proceedings. There have been rumblings about Marvel Studios' plans for Steve in this movie, but what do we actually want to see from the character who we've been waiting to return to our screens since 2019? That's what we're taking a deep dive into with this feature. You can learn more by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

5. Captain America's Trip Back In Time In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers travelled back in time to return Mjolnir and the Infinity Stones to their rightful place in the timeline. As you'll recall, Earth's Mightiest Heroes went on a "time heist" to recreate the Infinity Gauntlet and restore the universe Thanos snapped away. We never got to see what happened when he travelled to Asgard or returned the Soul Stone to Vormir, where Steve presumably reunited with the Red Skull. Avengers: Doomsday is the perfect place to start filling in some of those gaps. There were once rumblings about this being a movie or Disney+ series; instead, Captain America's trip back in time—which ended with him getting his happy ending with Peggy Carter—looks set to be a huge part of this movie's story.



4. What Damage Was Done To The Multiverse? Avengers: Endgame's ending was touching, as was the reveal that Steve had somehow lived a long, happy life with Peggy before returning to the present as an old man. However, looking at it beyond the surface raised a heap of questions, especially after watching Loki. Did Cap create a branching timeline that somehow wasn't pruned by the TVA? Or did he exist on the Sacred Timeline at the same time as his past (future?) self, spending decades with Peggy as he simultaneously sat in the ice waiting to be discovered by S.H.I.E.L.D.? It's a little headache-inducing, but if the leaks are to be believed, Steve's actions had huge consequences for the Multiverse...including an Incursion that destroyed Doctor Doom's reality. Exploring this and the morality of the hero's actions should be fascinating.



3. Steve Rogers Wields The Shield Again There have been some grumblings about Evans' return, especially with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now wielding the shield as Captain America. We get it, but after Captain America: Brave New World so badly dropped the ball on Sam, the MCU needs Steve. While it's been widely reported that he'll be Nomad in Avengers: Doomsday, we absolutely want there to come a time when Steve wields the shield as Captain America again (there are already rumblings about him having Mjolnir in his possession). We wouldn't be shocked if Steve only meant to visit Peggy so they could have a proper goodbye. However, sticking around and having a child with her gives him a lot to fight for, even with Doom pointing the finger at the Star Spangled hero for the trouble the Multiverse finds itself in.



2. Reassembling The Avengers Even if Captain America's actions have "doomed" the Multiverse, he's still a hero and should be the one who leads The Avengers against Doom. Then again, we wouldn't be against Steve heading down a slightly different route with an unexpected team by his side. If Victor Von Doom manages to convince Earth-616's heroes that Steve's newly created timeline is destroying reality, they'll likely want him to leave Peggy and his child behind so it can be pruned from existence. Something tells us that won't fly with Nomad. We know that Avengers: Doomsday will feature The Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, but what if Steve gathers his own group of Multiversal Variants to protect what he and Peggy have created? The moral implications of that would be seismic.

