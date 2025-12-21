AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Second Teaser Trailer Has Arrived In Theaters - Will It Leak Online Before Next Weekend?

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer is playing in theaters this weekend before Avatar: Fire and Ash. Marvel Studios seemingly has no intention of sharing it online, meaning you'll need to head to your local cinema to see Chris Evans' long-awaited MCU return as Steve Rogers.

Well, that or watch one of the many leaked versions on social media!

The next teaser reportedly revolves around Chris Hemsworth's Thor, a character we've repeatedly heard is one of Avengers: Doomsday's leads. While it's hard to take anything that "leaks" online at face value due to AI fakes, supposed dialogue from the God of Thunder did surface last week.

In that, the hero could be heard praying to his father, Odin. "Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none. Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life, but still, I beg you to let the thread lengthen. Not for thunder, not for war...let me remain long enough to see my love once more."

The prevailing theory is that Thor is referring to Love, his "daughter," who holds at least a fraction of the power of Eternity within her. Alongside Franklin Richards, that could make her one of Doctor Doom's targets as he sets out to "save" the Multiverse.

Today, we've heard from several reliable sources that the second Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has now been sent out to theaters. Whether it really will revolve around Thor is TBD, as is how quickly it's going to leak online.

Everyone was taken by surprise last Monday when the first Steve-centric teaser showed up on social media. As a result, Disney may ensure that theater owners can't access the trailer until closer to next weekend. Either way, the sneak peek will be online by Thursday afternoon or Friday morning at the latest.

Rumours persist that the third teaser will focus on Loki, with the fourth shifting the spotlight to Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. A fifth teaser, more akin to a regular trailer rather than these short scenes, may debut next month. We'll see.

In related trailer news, Daniel Richtman is reporting that the new trailer for The Odyssey will be released online tomorrow. For now, you can check out a leaked version here.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.